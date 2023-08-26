The Real Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's 7 Rings

You can find the actual lip color Ariana Grande wore in her "7 Rings" music video for a little less than $30. But if you want to recreate the purchases that Grande outlines in the lyrics of the song, you'll need a lot of money to throw around. The "7 Rings" lyrics describe a lavish, expensive lifestyle that Grande is more than equipped to fund. It also alludes to the power of female friendships.

The titular "seven rings" are friendship rings that Ariana Grande and six of her friends own. Grande told Billboard that on a difficult day (seemingly after her break-up with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson), she and some of her friends went to the iconic jewelry store Tiffany's and were served Champagne.

"They got us very tipsy," Grande said, "So we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio, I gave everybody a friendship ring." This trip is alluded to in the song's opening lyrics and mentioned outright in the second verse when Grande sings, "Wearing a ring but ain't gon' be no 'Mrs.' Bought matching diamonds for six of my b***hes." In addition to the references to Grande's friendships, the lyrics also reference her personal hardships. Grande does not dwell on her struggles in this song, instead remarking that they made her, "a savage."