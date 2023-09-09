Signs Kody Brown's Marriage With His Favorite Wife Robyn Brown Is On The Rocks

Since 2010, audiences have been tuning in to TLC's "Sister Wives" to catch a glimpse of how plural marriages, like the one in the polygamist Brown family, work. Kody Brown had three wives when the series first aired and was in the process of courting a fourth one. Robyn Brown joined the clan in 2010 as Kody's fourth wife and caused quite a disruption to the already thrown-off family dynamic. In the Season 18 opener, Kody addressed the troubled time and said, "We were trying so hard that we believed that we were functional — but we weren't," according to People.

The tipping point for many (family and fans included) was when Kody divorced his first wife, Meri Brown (the only one to whom he was legally married at the time), in 2014 so he could adopt three of Robyn's children from her previous marriage. Seemingly, everything went slowly downhill from there, and almost a decade later, the controversial patriarch has only one functioning relationship. Robyn is currently the last wife left standing. But with all of the signs that their marriage is on the rocks, she could soon fall off the Brown wagon, too.