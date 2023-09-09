Donald Trump And Arnold Schwarzenegger Were Friends Years Before Their Infamous Feud

As pop culture behemoths turned high-profile politicians, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and former President Donald Trump have a lot in common — which could explain how the pair became friends years before their now-infamous feud. Long before the two celebs started zinging each other on Twitter, they seemed to be relatively amicable acquaintances and colleagues.

In 2007, Schwarzenegger guest-starred on Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice: Los Angeles." That same year, Trump donated $10,000 to alleviate Schwarzenegger's gubernatorial campaign debts, though the governor denied a connection between Trump's financial gift and the body-building icon's TV appearance, per CTV News. In 2013, Trump posted a photo with Schwarzenegger at the WWE Hall of Fame to his Facebook page.

Of course, besides the occasional TV or event appearance together, there is little evidence that Trump and Schwarzenegger shared a particularly close bond. Still, their friendship was far more harmonious in the early 2000s than it was following Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016.