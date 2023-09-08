Tragic Details About Ashley Tisdale

For many of us, the mention of Ashley Tisdale's name probably brings back memories of the good old days when Disney Channel had the best shows ("The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," anyone?) and "High School Musical" was all you and your friends talked about. Tisdale skyrocketed to fame after landing the role of Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical," and from there, things only escalated. It wasn't just her acting career that took off — thanks to the fact that "High School Musical" allowed Tisdale to show off her killer vocals, her music career also got a big boost, and in 2007 she released her debut album, "Headstrong," which landed at number 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

To the world, Tisdale's life seemed picture-perfect — who wouldn't want to be young, successful, and famous? But even though she landed her first big Disney role on "The Suite Life of Zach and Cody" at the age of 18, Tisdale told Today that it was still quite an adjustment. "I think that when I was 18, during 'The Suite Life,' and I had success, I kind of had that growth period of really getting to know who I was. And I think that is really hard and difficult," she told the outlet. She might've had a pretty successful career overall, but the star has navigated plenty of highs and lows since the '00s.