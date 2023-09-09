The House Hunters Guest Stars That The Internet Was Obsessed With
"House Hunters" is one of the most iconic shows on HGTV, airing since 1999 and spawning spin-offs like "House Hunters: International." While the series has showcased some really unique properties throughout its runtime, sometimes the homebuyers turn out to be more interesting than the homes themselves.
This was the case for an episode that aired in February 2020, as it featured a "throuple" looking for a home in Colorado. If you're unfamiliar, a throuple is a polyamorous relationship including three people. While "House Hunters" doesn't necessarily feature homebuying couples in every episode, it was the first time that the series featured a romantic relationship made up of more than two people.
In this way, the spotlighted throuple sparked lots of conversation following the episode's original airdate. Some viewers loved the representation, while others pushed back against the unconventional dynamic. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about the "House Hunters" homebuyers that the internet was obsessed with.
Inside the House Hunters throuple
In 2020, "House Hunters" featured Brian, Lori, and Geli as prospective homebuyers moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado. On the show, the throuple explains that Brian and Lori married in 2002 and had two children before meeting Geli, their third partner. "I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual and interested in women and men," Brian explained. "And so, we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives."
Because you can only be legally wed to one person, the trio explained that they had performed a commitment ceremony a few weeks before coming onto the show. "I didn't plan on being in a relationship with a married couple, but it just happened very naturally, organically," Geli explained. "Buying a house together as a throuple will signify our next big step as a family of five, rather than all four of them plus me."
As you might imagine, the episode featured some of the usual house-hunting obstacles faced by homebuyers, only amplified. For example, the three struggled to find a bathroom that would comfortably accommodate all three of them, upping the ante for couples looking for the typical double vanity. Needless to say, the unconventional relationship became a huge point of interest for avid "House Hunters" viewers.
HGTV fans had mixed reactions to the trio
Once the throuple episode of "House Hunters" aired in February 2020, the programming quickly gained the attention of individual viewers and news outlets alike. Not only was this a unique relationship to be showcased on the homebuying show, but it continues to be a pretty uncommon thing to see on network television in general. In this way, the episode received mixed reactions.
"I was totally dismayed at the 'House Hunters' with the throuple. I immediately changed the channel," one Twitter user wrote soon after the episode had aired. Despite some negative reactions, there were many HGTV viewers who enjoyed the representation, with one tweet reading, "My TV guilty pleasure is 'House Hunters.' For a reality TV show that comes from an outwardly conservative country like the U.S., the show is fantastic at promoting diversity. Tonight there was a throuple searching for a home."
Despite these mixed reactions, the throuple episode of "House Hunters" definitely seems to have made a lasting impact on cultural conversation, with the trio continually being referenced on social media. As one Twitter user wrote, "I think about that throuple episode of 'House Hunters' every other day."