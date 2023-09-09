The House Hunters Guest Stars That The Internet Was Obsessed With

"House Hunters" is one of the most iconic shows on HGTV, airing since 1999 and spawning spin-offs like "House Hunters: International." While the series has showcased some really unique properties throughout its runtime, sometimes the homebuyers turn out to be more interesting than the homes themselves.

This was the case for an episode that aired in February 2020, as it featured a "throuple" looking for a home in Colorado. If you're unfamiliar, a throuple is a polyamorous relationship including three people. While "House Hunters" doesn't necessarily feature homebuying couples in every episode, it was the first time that the series featured a romantic relationship made up of more than two people.

In this way, the spotlighted throuple sparked lots of conversation following the episode's original airdate. Some viewers loved the representation, while others pushed back against the unconventional dynamic. With this in mind, here's everything you need to know about the "House Hunters" homebuyers that the internet was obsessed with.