A Timeline Of Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Relationship

For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, their love story began like every other modern love story — social media. According to Turner, the middle Jonas brother wasn't afraid to make the first move. The two reportedly were following each other on Instagram for a while before the singer hopped in her DMs. "We had a lot of mutual friends and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2019. While their friends failed to make the introduction happen, Jonas' simple DM proved to be a success and the two soon connected in person.

On their first meeting, the sparks between the two were instant, which caught Turner by surprise. Despite agreeing to meet up with him, the actor was worried that it would be a total disaster. "I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d**k," the actor told Elle UK in 2020. "I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish, or... I don't know what."

Jonas exceeded her expectations by arriving on their first date with just a friend. The two danced and got on like gangbusters. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn't bored. It wasn't contrived, it wasn't small talk — it was just so easy," she gushed.