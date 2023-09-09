Eileen Davidson Once Gifted Pal Erika Jayne A Guest Spot On The Young And The Restless

Erika Jayne made her soap opera debut on "The Young and the Restless" as new character Farrah Dubose, a real estate agent who came to Genoa City to help out a new client. In her first episode, Jayne bumps into Eileen Davidson as Ashley, and the two have it out after Ashley accidentally spills coffee on Farrah. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne discussed her apprehension about coming on the soap.

"I'm scared to death," she told the outlet. "I mean, I'm completely out of my lane!"

All of Jayne's fretting was for naught because Davidson expressed to the outlet that she had nothing to worry about, saying, "She's so good, that I get to have fun. I don't have to worry about her!" Davidson also joked that they had a good time going after each other on "The Young and the Restless," as the two don't usually fight when they are together on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."