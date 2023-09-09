Eileen Davidson Once Gifted Pal Erika Jayne A Guest Spot On The Young And The Restless
When compared side-by-side, reality TV and soap operas are not so dissimilar. They both have scandals, secrets, and blow-out fights. Both genres also have love, and strong friendships that outlast the problems thrown at the characters. So, it's no wonder that occasionally, a reality star will grace the daytime soap opera screen as a guest star.
One daytime soap actress who has made it big in the reality television world is Eileen Davidson. Famous for her Emmy-winning portrayal of Ashley Abbott on "The Young and the Restless," Davidson has been lighting up the screen on and off since 1982. Davidson has also appeared on multiple seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where she has made friends with co-star Erika Jayne. The two got so close, in fact, that Davidson gave Jayne a unique gift for the latter's birthday back in 2016 — a guest star spot on "The Young and the Restless."
Erika Jayne made her soap opera debut
Erika Jayne made her soap opera debut on "The Young and the Restless" as new character Farrah Dubose, a real estate agent who came to Genoa City to help out a new client. In her first episode, Jayne bumps into Eileen Davidson as Ashley, and the two have it out after Ashley accidentally spills coffee on Farrah. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne discussed her apprehension about coming on the soap.
"I'm scared to death," she told the outlet. "I mean, I'm completely out of my lane!"
All of Jayne's fretting was for naught because Davidson expressed to the outlet that she had nothing to worry about, saying, "She's so good, that I get to have fun. I don't have to worry about her!" Davidson also joked that they had a good time going after each other on "The Young and the Restless," as the two don't usually fight when they are together on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
Erika Jayne's time on the soap wasn't finished
Apparently, the powers-that-be at "The Young and the Restless" were impressed with Erika Jayne's acting and abilities, as that one guest spot wasn't the only time she appeared on the soap. Jayne returned to the show twice more, once in 2017 and once in 2018. As the resident real estate agent in Genoa City, Jayne appears whenever someone needs to buy a new property. In an interview with Soap Central, Eileen Davidson revealed how badly she wanted Jayne back on the soap.
"After I saw [her episode] air, I was on the phone, 'Come on, you guys, write her something again,'" she said. Davidson continued, saying that there were plenty of opportunities for their two characters to meet again.
"My character on the soap, actually, you never see where she lives. So I'm like, she needs a house. Let's have Erika show her a house. Erika's a real estate agent. They have coffee. We'll see. You never know."