Queen Elizabeth Would Be Devastated To See The State Of Her Family Today

Queen Elizabeth II shaped the monarchy for the modern world during her record-breaking time on the throne. And, surprisingly, there's one person to thank for that — Wallis Simpson. If King Edward VIII had been allowed to marry the twice-divorced American socialite and they'd had a child, Elizabeth likely never would've become queen. Or, if Edward had foregone his relationship with Simpson, remained king, and continued his reign until his death in 1972, Edward's heir still would have been Elizabeth, since her father died in 1952. But that would have made Her Majesty the monarch in her 40s, giving her a 50-year tenure instead of a 70-year one.

All of this is to demonstrate how much the queen understood what can happen if one person allows their personal life to take precedence over the royal family; the singular action of Edward's abdication threw the entire country into turmoil, and inevitably changed the course of history. Her Majesty saw firsthand the importance of propriety and loyalty within The Firm and how it corresponded to the stability of the U.K. She worked her entire life to be a reliable force in service of her country and the commonwealth and she was dedicated to keeping the royal family intact and moving forward.

Knowing the values Queen Elizabeth held so dear, it's clear that she would be devastated to see the state of her family today.