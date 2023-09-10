Details About Christie Brinkley's Complicated Relationship With Wendy Williams
Appearing on "Dancing With The Stars" is a dream for many celebs because it gives them the opportunity to showcase their dancing talents and their dedication towards bettering themselves while also having fun. Unfortunately for model Christie Brinkley, the dream was short-lived. She was cast in the 28th season of the show, and everything was going according to plan until just a couple of days before the premiere when Brinkley fell and landed hard on her wrist. She sustained injuries to her arm and her wrist and couldn't continue performing.
But the show must go on, so Brinkley enlisted her daughter, Sailor Cook (who has grown up to be her twin), to take her place. The model finished in ninth place. However, when footage of Brinkley's fall came to light, iconic TV personality Wendy Williams believed everything was not as it seemed. She brought up the topic during the Season 11 premiere of "The Wendy Williams Show," by claiming that Brinkley's injury seemed fake because she didn't witness any movements that would warrant a broken bone.
Williams offered a theory: "Here's my thought: 'Dancing with the Stars' called Christie Brinkley ... and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that's when she plotted her schedule." The outspoken TV host even asserted, "She signed up ... knowing that she'd put her daughter Sailor in there," (via People). Naturally, Brinkley wasn't too happy about this, and she made her disdain known.
Christie Brinkley was hurt by Wendy Williams' comments
When People brought up Wendy Williams' theory in an interview with Christie Brinkley, she was shocked and started tearing up as she promised to give Williams a call because she felt totally blindsided by her claims. During an appearance on "The Talk," the supermodel elaborated that she was confused by Williams' statements because the talk show host had leaned on her for support several times throughout their friendship. When Williams was going through a divorce, for instance, Brinkley even recommended some good divorce lawyers.
Brinkley shared another instance when Williams called her to quell her cold feet about joining Broadway's "Chicago: The Musical" cast because Brinkley had previously starred in the production herself. At the time, the supermodel reassured her friend that she couldn't be in better hands. Brinkley ended the conversation with, "My message to Wendy is: It's so much more fun to be kind. Try it." She added, "It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong," (via Page Six).
And to make matters worse, Brinkley's injuries were legitimate. She spoke to E! News a week after breaking her arm and revealed that she could only partly move her fingers. The supermodel added that she had surgery, and was prescribed painkillers to deal with the aftermath, but she was having a hard time living without them. Sadly, all of that still wasn't enough to convince Williams of Brinkley's honesty.
Wendy Williams was heavily criticized for her scathing remarks
After Christie Brinkley responded, Wendy Williams gave her take once again during an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show." She said, "I'm sorry, girl. You know I love you, Christie," adding, "I see you with your cast. I'm not gonna double down on what I said, but what I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands." Overall, Williams hoped that they could still be friends (via ET). When Williams first proposed her theory, she also made a jab at Sailor Cook by saying that she's unsure if anyone would even care about her presence on "Dancing With The Stars."
And somehow, that doesn't even scratch the surface of Williams' controversial comments over the years. In 2015, she faced the full wrath of the internet when she body-shamed Ariana Grande for having a petite frame which, in her opinion, wasn't great because she resembled an adolescent child. Instead of admitting her mistake, Williams claimed that Grande's fandom was full of children, so their feelings didn't bother her. Elsewhere, even though Chris Brown brutally assaulted Rihanna, Williams said, "I don't think anybody but Chris has been serious about Rihanna," (via Hollywood Life).
Shockingly, she also argued that Rihanna was more of a one-night-stand who required partners to take STD-fighting penicillin shots after they'd been intimate with her. As a former friend of Williams, reality star NeNe Leakes had a similar experience to Brinkley, where Williams would allegedly be nice to her privately but switch up and make negative comments on her show.