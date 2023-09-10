Details About Christie Brinkley's Complicated Relationship With Wendy Williams

Appearing on "Dancing With The Stars" is a dream for many celebs because it gives them the opportunity to showcase their dancing talents and their dedication towards bettering themselves while also having fun. Unfortunately for model Christie Brinkley, the dream was short-lived. She was cast in the 28th season of the show, and everything was going according to plan until just a couple of days before the premiere when Brinkley fell and landed hard on her wrist. She sustained injuries to her arm and her wrist and couldn't continue performing.

But the show must go on, so Brinkley enlisted her daughter, Sailor Cook (who has grown up to be her twin), to take her place. The model finished in ninth place. However, when footage of Brinkley's fall came to light, iconic TV personality Wendy Williams believed everything was not as it seemed. She brought up the topic during the Season 11 premiere of "The Wendy Williams Show," by claiming that Brinkley's injury seemed fake because she didn't witness any movements that would warrant a broken bone.

Williams offered a theory: "Here's my thought: 'Dancing with the Stars' called Christie Brinkley ... and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that's when she plotted her schedule." The outspoken TV host even asserted, "She signed up ... knowing that she'd put her daughter Sailor in there," (via People). Naturally, Brinkley wasn't too happy about this, and she made her disdain known.