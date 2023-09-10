Signs Prince Andrew's Shut-Out From The Royal Family Is Coming To An End

It has been a rough few years for Prince Andrew. The younger brother of King Charles III fell quickly and dramatically from grace back in 2019 after he gave a disastrous interview to the BBC's "Newsnight" program. He had agreed to get candid about his association with deceased sex offender Jeffery Epstein during the interview, but his unwillingness to admit even an ounce of fault, his failure to apologize, and his insistence on denying provable facts made the interview, as CNN put it at the time, "a PR nightmare and a national joke."

Shortly after the interview, Andrew was stripped of his military titles, his royal title of HRH, and all of his official sponsorships and associations. Then, in early 2022, he settled the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was an underage girl in the grips of Epstein (via The Guardian). While the amount of the settlement was undisclosed, it is thought to have been more than $10 million. The Duke of York's choice to settle rather than to continue asserting his innocence in a court of law further raised eyebrows.

But, now there are signs that Andrew is being welcomed back into the royal fold.