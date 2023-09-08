What's Come Out About The Queen Since Her Death One Year Ago

It is hard to believe that it has already been a year since Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, passed away. And yet, so much has changed in her realm and in her family since her death that it's hard to believe. Her eldest son, King Charles III, ascended the throne and took part in an impressive coronation ceremony in May 2023, the likes of which had not been seen since the queen's own coronation 70 years prior.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were made Prince and Princess of Wales, titles formerly held by William's parents, Charles and Diana. Camilla went from being the Duchess of Cornwall to being Queen Camilla; Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir "Spare" and his hit Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan"; and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, bravely made it public knowledge that she was battling breast cancer.

It's been quite a year for the royal family. But in the wake of The Queen's passing, the world has not stopped remembering her, mourning her, or discussing her. And through all of this discussion and remembrance have come multiple revelations that had been unknown to the public during Queen Elizabeth's life.