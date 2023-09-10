Who Is Brandi Jackson? Get To Know Michael Jackson's Niece

The 2019 documentary, "Leaving Neverland," re-examined abuse claims against Michael Jackson and left many stunned. In the doc, James Safechuck and Wade Robson detailed extensive sexual assaults they allegedly endured while visiting Michael at his ranch. Brandi Jackson was among those disappointed with the accusations thrown at her uncle.

According to her, Michael introduced her to Robson when they were children, and the two became close friends. Their relationship turned romantic as they got older. Still, she maintains Robson never mentioned being harmed in any way by the pop star. During an interview with Billboard, she questioned how the molestation could have taken place if Michael was rarely alone with Robson. "Wade gives this narrative that he and Michael were always together. They weren't. We used to go to the ranch, Wade and I and his family. We would go a few times a month. My uncle was never there. He was always on the road, working and traveling," Brandi explained.

Brandi continues to work on her photography, capturing hip-hop dance duo Gold Lemonade in May 2023 for a Fashion Nova shoot. It seems that she remains close with Michael's children also, joining his sons, Blanket and Prince, for a rare September 2023 photo. Brandi is often seen on Twitter, replying to fans and retweeting Jackson-related content. Even with her own fame, Brandi is proud of her Jackson heritage and the many accomplishments her family has made.