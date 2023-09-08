We're Questioning Mac's Fate As John J. York Takes A Mysterious General Hospital Break

In 1991, John J. York joined the cast of "General Hospital" as mercenary Mac Scorpio, the brother of Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), a legendary World Security Bureau spy and Port Charles police commissioner. The two were at odds because Robert erroneously believed Mac was responsible for the death of their parents as youths. Eventually, they got past it and Mac became a major fixture in Port Charles. He married Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner) in 1998, making her Felicia Scorpio, and although they got divorced in 2001, they remarried in 2013 and have been together ever since. Once a major character in front-burner storylines, Mac seems to have been sidelined the last few years.

When Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) revealed that Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson) was his mother, Mac believed he could possibly be his father since he and Dominique dated in the past. Although a DNA test revealed that he is, Cody claimed otherwise because he didn't feel worthy of Mac's love. Things are getting interesting currently as Cody's had himself committed to Ferncliff sanitarium in order to rescue Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattson), and even though Mac thinks he's not Cody's dad, he still feels fatherly toward him and wants to help him.

But just as this story is heating up, York's Twitter post on Sept. 7 was very unnerving for fans. The actor wrote, "Hey kiddos, just want to let you know that I will be taking a brief hiatus from the show in a few weeks."