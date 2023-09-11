What David Schwimmer Was Like Behind The Scenes Of Friends

When "Friends" premiered on NBC in 1994, it was an immediate hit. The show's main cast became Hollywood A-listers overnight — their faces and catchphrases were printed on T-shirts and coffee mugs, and, by Season 10, they were making well over $1 million per episode. Although it would have been easy for all this success to go to their heads, the six friends did their best to remain grounded. It helped that they were close in real life, too.

David Schwimmer, who was one-half of TV's most famous will-they-won't-they couple at the time, struggled with his new-found celebrity behind the scenes. "It was pretty jarring and it messed with my relationship to other people in a way that took years, I think, for me to adjust to and become comfortable with," he recalled on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. According to the break-out star, he spent a lot of time wanting to hide under a baseball hat. Still, Schwimmer didn't let his personal struggles get in the way on set. He prioritized professionalism, also pushing for more diversity on-screen (the show was notorious for its majority-white cast). In her memoir, "End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood," former "Friends" writer Patty Lin talked about Schwimmer's kind on-set demeanor. According to Lin, the actor made her feel more comfortable behind the scenes, a "high point" in an otherwise stressful experience.