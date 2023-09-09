Meghan Markle Has A Lot More In Common With Kim Kardashian Than You Might Realize

What does the Duchess of Sussex have in common with the world's most famous reality TV star? A lot more than you might realize. At a glance, Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian may not seem that similar, but upon a closer look, the two women share many commonalities. While some of their similarities revolve around surface-level preferences for certain beauty products or style aesthetics, Meghan and Kim also share several deeper-rooted traits, such as their passion for social justice and their tight-knit relationships with their respective mothers.

Though the two women have never been directly linked, it's possible a friendship may be on the horizon. In August 2023, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were spotted chatting with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at This Is About Humanity's 5th-Anniversary Soiree, a philanthropic event in Los Angeles. The trio even smiled for a photograph together, and Kim couldn't have looked more charmed by Meghan's mom. Here's to hoping the happy meeting leads to a friendship between the SKIMS founder and the Duchess of Sussex — they certainly have enough in common, including a shared best friend who could serve as the link for a burgeoning relationship between the two.