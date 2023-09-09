Prince Harry Makes Unexpected Solo Trip To The Queen's Burial Site One Year After Her Death

It's said the late Queen Elizabeth would be devastated by the state of her family today. While her oldest son is rising to his new status as King Charles III, and grandson William, Prince of Wales, is already showing leadership potential, her younger grandson has all but severed his ties with the royals. Some experts believe the relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his father and brother may never be salvaged in the wake of the duke's tell-alls. But despite the family rift, Harry didn't forget his grandmother on the first anniversary of her death.

According to The U.S. Sun and other sources, the prince was in London to participate in the WellChild Awards, which honor seriously ill children who inspire others despite their disabilities, as well as caregivers who keep them healthy and enrich their lives. From there, he was expected to go directly to Dusseldorf, Germany, where the Invictus Games will start on September 9. But to the media's surprise, Harry first made a stop at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where the late Queen Elizabeth is interred. Page Six reports the prince was joined by his cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, but photographers caught Harry leaving the chapel.

Once again, an opportunity for a personal sit-down between Harry and Charles was missed, as the king and Queen Camilla are still in Balmoral for the royals' annual summer vacation. William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were in Wales attending a memorial service at St. David's Cathedral.