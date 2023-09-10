Who Is RHOSLC Newbie Monica Garcia?

Season 4 of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has seen the return of adored cast members Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow. Original "RHOSLC" personality Mary Cosby is also back now as a friend of the cast. Angie Katsanevas has seen an upgrade from Season 3 friend to full-time housewife. Meanwhile, her pal, Bravo newbie Monica Garcia, is making her camera debut.

The mother of four has shaken up the new circle she's found herself in with a fiery personality and a few messy revelations. A former employee of embattled "RHOSLC" star Jen Shah, Garcia shared that her former boss made nasty remarks about Gay, who was once her best friend. With a fascinating relationship with the incarcerated housewife, Garcia may shed light on matters that led to Shah's six-and-a-half-year prison stint. Outside the Housewives drama, Garcia is an entrepreneur who created her own success before her newfound TV fame.