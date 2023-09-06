Jen Shah Is RHOSLC's Biggest Scapegoat In Season 4 (& We're Already Over It)

The ladies of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" might want to send a royalty check to Jen Shah, because the OG is already the biggest star (and scapegoat) of this season — despite not making a single appearance on camera.

The Season 4 premiere kicks off with Heather Gay throwing a party to celebrate a "fresh start," but the Shah-adjacent storylines in the episode are anything but fresh. With newbie Monica Garcia name-dropping her every five seconds and Heather Gay already attempting to re-write the history of their friendship, you can't help but wonder if they're capable of delivering an exciting season without her.

Mary Cosby, who makes a much-needed grand return after skipping last season, summed it up best in her confessional. "It'll be interesting to see what it will be like now that Jen's gone. She was the big elephant in the room," she told the camera. Shah may have been arrested for wire fraud and locked up to serve a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence (reduced from the six-and-a-half sentence she originally received), but it's clear the elephant has not left the room.

At BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen told the crowd that Shah's time on the show was pretty much over and we're not sure if the housewives got the memo (via Vulture). If the cast of "RHOSLC" truly wants a "fresh start" they need to deliver fresh new storylines, without the same old Shah-nanigans.