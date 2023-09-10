A Look At Beatrice Borromeo's Royal Connections

When we hear "Beatrice" and "royal" in the same sentence, our minds likely immediately go to Her Royal Highness, Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary of York. However, there's another Queen Bea you definitely should have your eye on — Beatrice Borromeo. While the Italian aristocrat isn't royal by blood, her upbringing was far from that of a commoner. Born in Italy to Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo and Countess Donna Paola Marzotto, Beatrice lived a privileged life backed by generations of Milanese wealth funneled through the House of Borromeo.

It all sounds very glamorous, which it was, but Beatrice didn't let it go to her head. Motivated since her teenage years, she has held several different professions, including model, unsparing journalist, brand ambassador, film director, and member of Monaco's royal family.

Clearly, when Beatrice married royalty Pierre Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Stefano Casiraghi and grandchild of Grace Kelly, she wasn't doing it for the title or the wealth. Industrious, sometimes headstrong, and noble in her own right, Beatrice married purely for love, the connection becoming just another tie to royalty in a long list of associations.