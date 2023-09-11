Here's What Happened To My 600-Lb Life Brothers John & Lonnie Hambrick After The Show

TLC's "My 600-lb Life" helped dozens of people change their diet and exercise habits to achieve better health. The show revolves around obese individuals whose only option is to undergo bariatric surgery to reduce their weight and save their lives. However, this medical procedure requires extensive prep work — and that's where Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now, comes in. His role is to help participants shed pounds on their own before going under the knife.

Sadly, not everyone has the willpower (or the desire) to follow Dr. Now's strict diet plan. In fact, several cast members from "My 600-lb Life" have died from obesity-related complications. Others, however, have changed their lives for the better by building a healthier relationship with food. For example, John and Lonnie Hambrick have undergone a stunning transformation since leaving the show. The brothers appeared in Season 8, eager to lose the extra weight and lead a normal life.

John Hambrick weighed 686.5 pounds, while his brother tipped the scale at 612.7 pounds. "This trip is one of hope for me, and I'm glad we're both doing it because I want both of us to get healthy so we can be part of each other's lives for a long time," John said in one episode of the series. The siblings held each other accountable during the show and lost hundreds of pounds while under Dr. Now's care.