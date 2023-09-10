What The Cast Of Suits Is Doing Today
Making its debut on the USA Network in 2011, "Suits" told the somewhat preposterous tale of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), whose brilliance at the law and photographic memory lands him a job as a legal associate, working with top attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The wrinkle: Mike is a college dropout who, despite his legal smarts, doesn't actually possess a law degree — a secret that Harvey must guard at all costs. Other characters in the series include neurotic, ethically challenged lawyer Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman); career-striving paralegal (and, eventually, lawyer) Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle); Harvey's legal secretary/sounding board Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty); and managing partner Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), whose focus is always on the bottom line.
For nine seasons, the core group of characters — along with a variety of exciting cast additions over the years — navigated office politics, complex cases, and more, until ending its run in 2019. A spinoff featuring Torres' character, "Pearson," arrived later that same year, but only lasted for a single season.
In the years since "Suits" bowed out, the series wound up experiencing an unanticipated level of popularity via the power of streaming. In fact, a whole new fan base developed once the show was picked up by Netflix, where the series improbably became the streamer's most-watched series of summer 2023, racking up more than 26 billion viewing minutes over the course of just eight weeks. Given the renewed interest in the show, keep on reading to find out what the cast of "Suits" is doing today.
Gabriel Macht
Playing "Suits" protagonist Harvey Specter was a career-making role for Gabriel Macht, capping off an acting career that included numerous films and TV roles. After "Suits" ended its run, Macht only appeared onscreen one more time — as Harvey, in one episode of the "Suits" spinoff "Pearson." While Macht may have pressed the pause button on his acting career, he's no doubt busy at home with daddy duties; he and his wife Jacinda Barrett — to whom he's been married since 2004 — have two children, one born in 2007 and another in 2014.
Of course, as of September 2023, even if Macht did want to work, he and other Hollywood actors were sidelined due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. In fact, he referenced the strike in an Instagram post in which he marveled about the unexpected streaming success of "Suits." "I'm humbled that the stories we created and produced for 9 seasons have been watched and rewatched and will continue to create memories for all whose enjoy the fruits of our labor," he wrote, while also calling for actors to receive larger residuals from the undoubtedly massive profits that success had been bringing to Netflix and Hulu.
Interviewed by Dish Network during production on the show's final season, Macht came to realize just how much of a hit "Suits" had become when he found himself recognized in various parts of the world when traveling. "People get off on this stuff," he observed.
Patrick J. Adams
For nine seasons, Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams played non-lawyer Mike Ross on "Suits," the most successful project he'd been involved in at the time. Unlike Macht, Adams wasted no time jumping to his next gig after "Suits" ended in 2019, portraying astronaut John Glenn in the 2020 TV series "The Right Stuff," chronicling the genesis of NASA's space program. Subsequent projects included the 2022 Prime Video series "A League of Their Own," the feature film "The Swearing Jar," and the miniseries "Plan B." He's also starred in some audio-only podcast dramas, "America 2.0" and "Ad Lucem," both of which debuted in 2023.
Meanwhile, Adams became a married man during the course of the series run when, in 2016, he tied the knot with fellow actor Troian Bellisario, known for her role in "Pretty Little Liars."
In "Plan B," a Canadian drama produced for the country's public broadcaster, CBC, Adams plays a lawyer — an actual one, this time — who becomes involved with a mysterious agency that offers its clients the possibility of traveling back in time to correct mistakes they've made in their lives. Adams admitted this wasn't something he'd jump at if given the chance. "Our mistakes and our failures are as much of an important part of our story as anything else," he explained in an interview with CBC News. "So while it would be tempting to go back to a few choice moments, I think I'd have to say I'd decline the opportunity."
Meghan Markle
Anyone emerging from a seven-year coma and perusing Meghan Markle's IMDb page immediately upon awakening might rightly wonder what ever happened to her, given that her acting credits — like co-star Gabriel Macht — end with "Suits." Obviously, the reason for that was her new role as the Duchess of Sussex, the title bestowed upon her after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. During the time she was dating Harry and still starring in "Suits," her impending royal status did cause some conundrums for producers. As series creator Aaron Korsh told The Hollywood Reporter, he occasionally received word that the royals requested changes to Markle's dialogue. "I don't know how they got 'em," he said of Buckingham Palace obtaining "Suits" scripts.
Since that wedding, Markle has become one of the most famous people in the world while generating a jaw-dropping array of headlines. These have included: the couple's decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to California; welcoming two children; their scorched-earth interview with Oprah Winfrey; and their $100-million deal with Netflix, and another with Spotify, which ended in 2023 after Markle's "Archewell" podcast proved far less successful than anticipated.
In August 2023, an unconfirmed report, citing anonymous sources, claimed that Markle was looking to restart her acting career. If that were to happen, "Suits" producer Gene Klein was dubious that she'd be interested in joining a reboot. "I would assume that's just not possible," Klein told TVLine.
Sarah Rafferty
Sarah Rafferty became the favorite of many "Suits" fans for her portrayal of Donna Paulsen, assistant/confidante to Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter. Like her co-star, Rafferty also loves to travel, and likewise experienced just how successful the show had grown beyond the confines of North America. "You get off a plane in Australia and people know that you're Donna," she remarked in an interview with Cathay Pacific's Discovery magazine. "I got off the plane in Ghana and the first thing I heard was, 'Hello Donna, welcome to Ghana.'"
After "Suits" ended, Rafferty took on more screen roles. First, she stepped from a law firm into a hospital, appearing in a three-episode story arc in "Grey's Anatomy," playing a patient whose symptoms flummoxed the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial. After that, she shared star billing with Lukas Haas in the big-screen thriller "Browse." Rafferty must have enjoyed acting in a hospital environment on "Grey's," because in 2021 she joined "Chicago Med," in the recurring role of Dr. Pamela Blake, the new chief of transplant surgery.
Rafferty maintained her friendship with co-star Meghan Markle after she embarked on her rollercoaster journey as a British royal. That was evident when she was among the guests invited to Markle's 2019 baby shower in New York City. "It (was) just very exciting," Rafferty told ET of reuniting with the Duchess of Sussex at her shower.
Rick Hoffman
Rick Hoffman provided much comic relief on "Suits" in the role of shady attorney Louis Litt, who pre-emptively resigned before being fired for embezzling from the firm, only to discover Mike's secret, which he used to blackmail his way into a partnership at the renamed Pearson Specter Litt. After the "Suits" series finale, he revived Louis for an episode of "Pearson." His only other post-"Suits" role beyond that was a four-episode stint on Showtime drama "Billions," as quirky physician Dr. Swerdlow.
As Hoffman explained in an interview with Entertainment Focus, the opportunity to portray Louis as the character evolved over the course of the series was both a privilege and simultaneously daunting. "Every year it's like, 'How the hell am I going to do this as an actor? How the hell am I going to accomplish what they want me to accomplish?'" he said. "It's scary as hell, challenging as hell, and then more times as not rewarding as hell when I feel like I'm proud of what's been done."
"Suits" viewers may well see a whole other side of Hoffman when he stars in "Thanksgiving," the top-secret slasher movie from horror director Eli Roth set for release in November 2023.
Gina Torres
Gina Torres portrayed law firm partner Jessica Pearson on "Suits" for seven of the show's nine seasons before stepping out on her own to star in her own spinoff series, "Pearson." Torres has kept quite busy after the cancellation of "Pearson," appearing in TV series such as "Westworld," and as a voice actor in the animated series "The Legend of Vox Machina," and "Elena of Avalor." Most notable among Torres' post-"Suits" projects, however, has been the Fox drama "9-1-1: Lone Star," in which she's portrayed paramedic captain Tommy Vega since 2021.
While Torres certainly had a thriving acting career prior to "Suits," playing Jessica has remained a high point for her. In fact, she told Entertainment Weekly that she took particular satisfaction in the fact that the role had originally been written for a male, but was rejigged specifically for her. "What I brought to the table being a woman at that time in her 40s, who had been doing the thing she loves for over 20 years informed [Jessica]," she explained, noting that physical presence played a big part in crafting the character. "She was fully in her body at all times," Torres said. "That is the biggest takeaway from playing that character, and it made her scary to some people. It made her aspirational to other people, sometimes both."
Amanda Schull
Amanda Schull joined "Suits" in the second season, playing attorney Katrina Bennett until the series' end in 2019. Post-"Suits," Schull has remained in demand as a TV actor, appearing in made-for-television movies including 2019's "Romance Retreat," "Project Christmas Wish" in 2020, 2021's "One Summer," the 2022 Hallmark Channel romance "Marry Go Round," and 2023's "The Blessing Bracelet." She's also guest-starred in several series, such as "NCIS," "The Recruit," "MacGyver," and "9-1-1: Lone Star," appearing in five episodes alongside former "Suits" co-star (and current "Lone Star" cast member) Gina Torres.
In terms of sheer longevity, however, Schull has played Katrina far longer than any other character, and saying goodbye to the role was not easy for her. "The type of show that this is, is not like anything I've ever done before. It's quick, and it's smart. It's exciting and dynamic," she told Fansided. She also praised the "Suits" fanbase, admitting she'd never before experienced the level of viewer appreciation she had from her role as Katrina. "I would love to just say I've never experienced a fandom as devoted and kind and welcoming and appreciative and lovely as the 'Suits' fans," she added. "It has been remarkable, especially towards the end."
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce had built up a substantial roster of screen credits before joining "Suits" in the recurring role of Robert Zane, high-powered lawyer and father of Meghan Markle's character, Rachel. Those included the prestigious HBO dramas "The Wire," and "Treme," short-lived TV comedy "The Michael J. Fox Show," and the big-screen historical drama "Selma."
After "Suits" ended its run in 2019, Pierce remained an in-demand actor, with a recurring role in "Chicago P.D.," starring in the film "Don't Hang Up," and co-starring with John Krasinski in the spy series "Tom Clancy's Tom Ryan." In 2022, he took on what may well be his most challenging acting role to date, playing beleaguered Willy Loman in a Broadway revival of "Death of a Salesman." "I join a small fraternity of men who have done it on Broadway over 73 years," he told AARP of becoming one of the few actors to play the role on the Great White Way. "I'm the sixth man — one every decade — and so I feel a great sense of obligation to set the bar for this generation."
Discussing his "Suits" daughter, Pierce admitted that he didn't initially think the relationship with Prince Harry was going to get to the next level — until the day he saw an MI5 agent lurking on the "Suits" set. "I was like, 'This must be serious, they sent someone over,'" he recalled during an interview with KTLA.
Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill was known for his roles in "The West Wing," "Pysch," and HBO's "Ballers" before joining "Suits" in its seventh season. As he revealed in an interview with Dish Network, he was already a fan of the show before being cast as corporate attorney Alex Williams, given that "Psych" and "Suits" both aired on the same network. "When I had a chance to come and join the cast, I loved that, jumped at it," he said. "To be able to come and play a character that had a strong backbone, and wasn't about to take any crap from anybody, was thrilling for me."
Since then, his career has remained as hectic as ever. In fact, immediately after "Suits" he reprised his "Psych" role in two TV movies — "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home," and "Psych 3: This is Gus" — and his "West Wing" character, in a 2020 television special.
In 2021, Hill was cast in ABC's reboot of "The Wonder Years," portraying family patriarch Bill Williams in the 1960s-set series, which added a fresh twist by reimagining the family at the center of the series as Black instead of white. Discussing the series' unflinching look at racial inequality in America, Hill told The New York Times that it was impossible to not become impacted on a personal level. "You appreciate this country and you love this country," he said. "But you also realize that this country doesn't always love you back."
Rachael Harris
Rachael Harris had already built up an impressive collection of screen credits, showcasing her skills as a comedic actor, when she was cast as Sheila Sazs, wife of Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt. First appearing in 2012, Harris appeared in 28 episodes of the series. As Harris' fans well know, at the same time she was appearing in "Suits," she was also doing double duty on "Lucifer" as therapist Linda Martin, who counseled the titular fallen angel with his various personal problems. Other acting projects after "Suits" included guest spots on TV series such as "Ghosts," "Fantasy Island," "The Sex Lives of College Girls," and "Reno 911!"
There was also the project that got away, an ABC pilot she shot with her best friend, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, called "Barracudas." According to Deadline, the series would have seen the two play sisters, both divorce lawyers who assist people in extricating themselves from dysfunctional marriages but can't seem to fix their own fraught sibling relationship. Unfortunately, it was never picked up, but judging by some comments Harris made to The Bare Magazine, "Barracudas" would have checked all the boxes for her. "I want to do something with my close friends, where I'm collaborating, starring with them, and producing," she said, describing her dream project.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl was no stranger to television viewers when she joined the cast of "Suits" in its eighth season, in the role of the firm's new partner, Samantha Wheeler. That, of course, was due to her breakout role on "Grey's Anatomy," several hit movies, and assorted TV projects. As she told Dish Network, her casting was no accident, given that she'd long been a fan of the show and had told "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh that she was available if there was ever a role for her on the show. "He went, 'Seriously?' I went, 'Yeah.' And so here I am."
After playing Samantha for two seasons, the end of "Suits" sent Heigl in search of new roles. It didn't take her long to zero in on her next project, a CBS comedy pilot called "Our House" — which, unfortunately, didn't get picked up. She then starred in the indie thriller "Fear of Rain," before starring opposite Sarah Chalke in the Netflix drama "Firefly Lane." The series proved to be a big hit for the streamer before ending its run in 2023, after two seasons.
Heigl had another role on "Firefly Lane," one that she will likely be returning to in the future: producer. "I spent a lot of years just being the actor hired," Heigl told the Washington Post. "I feel now I have enough experience and enough wisdom to have a voice, to collaborate about character, about story, about cast. It's about having a seat at the table."
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough had a recurring role on "Suits," appearing in 14 episodes as Sean Cahill, a prosecutor for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who becomes a trusted ally of Harvey and Mike. McDonough came to "Suits" with a hefty resume of film and television projects under his belt, ranging from the critically acclaimed TV police drama "Boomtown," to 20-plus episodes of "Desperate Housewives," to playing villainous Robert Quarles on "Justified," to Damien Darhk in The CW's interconnecting superhero series "Arrow," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."
In fact, McDonough has racked up plenty of screen credits since "Suits" wrapped, including portraying Malcolm Beck in "Yellowstone," General James Harding in "Project Blue Book," and President Dwight D. Eisenhower in "American Horror Story." In addition, like several other "Suits" alums, he's appeared in "9-1-1: Lone Star."
Discussing his "Suits" role with Entertainment Weekly, McDonough declared he particularly appreciated the show's ambiguity in depicting the so-called good and bad guys. "Sometimes you're rooting for the guy who really isn't the nicest guy on earth and vice versa," he said. "That area is my wheelhouse when it comes to acting."
David Costabile
It was the role of meth-making chemist Gale Boetticher on "Breaking Bad" that proved to be a breakout for veteran character actor David Costabile. That high-profile performance propelled him to many more subsequent projects, including "Suits." In that capacity, he played the recurring role of Daniel Hardman, an original partner in the firm who was forced out by scandal, but returned to attempt to wrest back control.
Not surprisingly, Costabile remained busy after "Suits" ended. That included portraying Mötley Crüe manager Doc McGhee in the rock biopic "The Dirt," starring in an episode of the anthology series "Soulmates," and playing a judge in the TV miniseries "Waco: The Aftermath." His most notable role, however, has been Mike "Wags" Wagner on "Billions," a role he took on while still involved with "Suits," and continued to play throughout the series until its end in fall 2023.
Interestingly, the projects for which Costabile is most recognized tend to depend on where he happens to be at the time. As he explained in an interview with The Ringer, he's most identified with his "Suits" role by TSA agents in airports and doormen in New York City, while he's recognized primarily as Gale in Europe. "If I go down to the Financial District, if I go to Midtown, my bros are there. My financial bros," he said of how Wall Street types always see him as Wags.