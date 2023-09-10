What The Cast Of Suits Is Doing Today

Making its debut on the USA Network in 2011, "Suits" told the somewhat preposterous tale of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), whose brilliance at the law and photographic memory lands him a job as a legal associate, working with top attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The wrinkle: Mike is a college dropout who, despite his legal smarts, doesn't actually possess a law degree — a secret that Harvey must guard at all costs. Other characters in the series include neurotic, ethically challenged lawyer Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman); career-striving paralegal (and, eventually, lawyer) Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle); Harvey's legal secretary/sounding board Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty); and managing partner Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), whose focus is always on the bottom line.

For nine seasons, the core group of characters — along with a variety of exciting cast additions over the years — navigated office politics, complex cases, and more, until ending its run in 2019. A spinoff featuring Torres' character, "Pearson," arrived later that same year, but only lasted for a single season.

In the years since "Suits" bowed out, the series wound up experiencing an unanticipated level of popularity via the power of streaming. In fact, a whole new fan base developed once the show was picked up by Netflix, where the series improbably became the streamer's most-watched series of summer 2023, racking up more than 26 billion viewing minutes over the course of just eight weeks. Given the renewed interest in the show, keep on reading to find out what the cast of "Suits" is doing today.