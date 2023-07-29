Details We Know About RFK Jr.'s Wife, Cheryl Hines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, has announced he's joining in the 2024 presidential race. The Democrat, who once stated he was "proud" to receive praise from Donald Trump, is getting media attention left and right due to his controversial stances. Unlike his Democratic colleagues, RFK Jr. has been pretty open about not supporting the COVID-19 vaccination, comparing the ordeal to the Holocaust.

In the wake of his tendentious statements, his wife Cheryl Hines has consequently also found herself under a public microscope. She has, however, publicly criticized RFK Jr.'s vaccine views, calling his remarks "reprehensible."

Hines has a reputation of her own to look after as an established Hollywood star with more than 70 major projects behind her. She is an actor, a director, and a producer with a business on the side, as well as an experienced poker player who partakes in the game for noble causes.