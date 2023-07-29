Details We Know About RFK Jr.'s Wife, Cheryl Hines
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, has announced he's joining in the 2024 presidential race. The Democrat, who once stated he was "proud" to receive praise from Donald Trump, is getting media attention left and right due to his controversial stances. Unlike his Democratic colleagues, RFK Jr. has been pretty open about not supporting the COVID-19 vaccination, comparing the ordeal to the Holocaust.
In the wake of his tendentious statements, his wife Cheryl Hines has consequently also found herself under a public microscope. She has, however, publicly criticized RFK Jr.'s vaccine views, calling his remarks "reprehensible."
Hines has a reputation of her own to look after as an established Hollywood star with more than 70 major projects behind her. She is an actor, a director, and a producer with a business on the side, as well as an experienced poker player who partakes in the game for noble causes.
Hines was a Hollywood star way before she married RFK Jr.
Cheryl Hines already had a successful career in Hollywood before meeting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., her politically keen husband. Hines is a Florida native who moved to Los Angeles after finishing college in hopes of pursuing her show business dreams, which soon came true. Her first acting gig, according to NBC News, was an Alfred Hitchcock tribute play that helped her hone her improv skills.
Hines got her big break in 2000 after Larry David cast her as his wife in HBO's sitcom "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The role landed her two Emmy Award nominations, one in 2003 and the other in 2006. "She has less ego than anybody I've ever worked with. She knows exactly where to take a scene to make it funny, and she'll sacrifice herself completely for the scene," David said of his onscreen spouse in a conversation with NBC News.
Other than playing David's wife for over two decades, Hines starred in a number of movies, most notably "RV" alongside Robin Williams and "A Bad Moms Christmas" as Kristen Bell's character's mom. In addition to acting, Hines has also dabbled in producing and directing. She directed the movie "Serious Moonlight" with lead Meg Ryan and has also worked as an executive producer for the TV series "Hollywood Help."
She shares a strong bond with daughter Catherine
Before she got involved with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cheryl Hines was married to Paul Young, an executive producer with an Emmy award under his belt. Young produced the award-winning Comedy Central series "Key & Peele," as well as hit movies like "Central Intelligence" and "Keanu." Hines and Young were married from 2002 until they split in 2010 for unknown reasons. During their nearly eight-year marriage, the ex-spouses welcomed a daughter, Catherine Rose Young, in 2004.
Hines and Catherine have a strong mother-daughter bond, which the actor often displays on social media. They've ventured into business together too, launching an eco-friendly beauty line, Hines+Young, which features all-natural cosmetics, candles, and more. In the company's About Us section, Hines noted that their goal was to stop contributing to single-use plastic waste in the beauty industry without having to give up their love of wellness products. "Our products are made from exceptional, natural ingredients and are packaged in recyclable glass and aluminum," the bio reads.
Catherine also dabbled in acting as a child, appearing in the movie "The Grand" alongside her mom. Little is known of her personal life, as all of her social media is set to private.
Hines plays poker to raise funds for charity
Other than her impressive Hollywood career and other business ventures, Cheryl Hines is an avid poker player. According to America's Card Room, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor got into video poker when she was pregnant and had to take a break from the show business industry (via Cheat Sheet). "Once I had my baby, I could actually go play with real people. It was very exciting," Hines revealed.
However, she mainly participates in poker tournaments in order to raise funds for charity, specifically to aid individuals affected by cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that affects the use of one's muscles, and their families. The cause is close to Hines' heart, as her nephew Michael was born with the disorder. In a conversation with Brain and Life, Hines shared that the family was unfamiliar with cerebral palsy before Michael was diagnosed and that she ultimately became an advocate for the cause in order to educate herself and others.
As for poker, Hines claims she's quite the player. "I have a tendency to talk a lot at the poker table, which throws people off because they spend a lot of time trying to read me. I tend to win more than I lose, which is good," she told Brain and Life.
She distanced herself from her husband's anti-vax stance
Before his presidential run, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the controversial comparison of having to get the COVID-19 vaccine to living under Hitler's regime in Germany. According to Politico, RFK Jr. took to an anti-vaccine mandate rally to share his opinion on the topic in 2022. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did," he told the crowd, implying that it was possible to escape the Nazis. "Today, the mechanisms are being put in place to make it so that none of us can run and none of us can hide."
However, Cheryl Hines didn't share her husband's sentiments. "My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," the actor shared on Twitter soon after the protest.
While RFK Jr. ultimately apologized for his ill-received analogy, he didn't want it to take a toll on Hines' reputation. So much so that the presidential candidate offered to announce their separation to clear her name, which she refused. "I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time when my statements and my decisions were impacting her," RFK Jr. shared when speaking to The New York Times. Despite distancing herself from her husband's statements at the time, Hines is staying by his side while he runs for president.
Hines wants RFK Jr. to 'feel loved' during his presidential run
As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. runs for president, Cheryl Hines won't be taking a back seat — the potential FLOTUS showcased her support in an interview with The New York Times. "I support Bobby and I want to be there for him, and I want him to feel loved and supported by me," Hines stated. The actor emphasized that despite standing by her husband and his decision to run for president, she won't be with him at every political gathering as she is still concentrating on her own career in show business.
When asked how she's handling the media attention following her husband's announcement to run for president, Hines admitted that knowing improv has helped her a lot but that she's learning as she goes. The actor also weighed in on the vaccine debate, stating that her husband is asking the "right question" when he asks about the safety of the COVID-19 shots. Caitlin Moscatello, the journalist who spoke to her, disclosed that Hines tried to avoid multiple vaccine-related questions, including its effect on children. Ultimately, Hines hasn't clearly stated her stance on the topic or criticized her husband's.