Why ABC Canceled Home Improvement

Long before the "Property Brothers" and "Home Town" became must-watch viewing for reno fans, there was "Home Improvement." The hit ABC sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999, starred Tim Allen as Tim Taylor, a tool salesman who juggled the demands of his local cable show with the joys and headaches of family life. His "Tool Time" assistant, Al Borland (Richard Karn), was the Norm Abram to Taylor's Bob Vila, there to clean up the mess when his partner inevitably tried to add "more power" to leaf blowers and Christmas lights. Taylor's traditional take on masculinity — his grunt was one of his catchphrases — provided much of the humor both at home and on the tool show. Providing additional humor and advice was the Taylors' next-door neighbor Wilson (Earl Hindman) whose face was always half-hidden by his picket fence or other masks.

Over its eight seasons, "Home Improvement" saw the three Taylor boys grow into young men; oldest son Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan) went off to college, while middle son Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) entered an environmental studies program in Central America. Mom Jill (Patricia Richardson) pursued her own educational dreams by entering graduate school toward a psychology degree. The series ended in a three-episode finale, during which Tim left "Tool Time," Al got married, and the Taylors prepared to move to Indiana for Jill's new job. However, viewers might have enjoyed at least one more year of Tim's antics, if not for a personal decision by one cast member.