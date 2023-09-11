How To Watch TLC's 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Without Cable
"90 Day Fiancé" has proven itself to be one of TLC's most talked about series. The hit show is the perfect recipe for reality TV — there's drama, romance, and hilarious moments in just about every episode. The original "90 Day Fiancé" focuses on long-distance lovers, one usually being American, who are given 90 days to live together to decide if they will marry. Their partner receives a green card if sparks fly, but if the romance fizzles out, it's curtains for the couple. It's an interesting inside look at the process behind obtaining a K-1 visa.
Over the years, the series has spawned several spinoffs, one of its latest being "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort." The new show follows popular (and controversial) couples from past episodes going on a group therapy retreat. It's their last chance to save their struggling relationship. Sounds pretty juicy, right? Viewers think so; the show is already pulling ahead of other "90 Day" spinoffs in ratings, according to Starcasm.
"90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort" premiered on TLC in August 2023, but you don't need to pay hundreds of dollars for a cable subscription to watch your favorite "90 Day Fiancé" stars. You can watch the latest installment of the popular reality franchise by signing up for a free trial with either Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV.
Philo
Philo is the first of three streaming platforms where you'll be able to watch the latest episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort." If you want to see how therapy helps these struggling TV couples, you can sign up for a free trial with Philo.
Subscribers with Philo are getting a lot of bang for their buck. For just $25 a month, you'll instantly gain access to over 70 popular TV channels, including AMC, BET, the Hallmark Channel, and TLC. You'll also be able to stream the latest movies and episodes from your favorite TV shows on-demand. Another cool perk: Philo subscribers receive 12 months of DVR for free, meaning you can record your favorite live shows to watch later. Unfortunately, there is a downside: Philo is only available to stream in the United States. However, using a VPN while traveling should help you get around this problem.
Philo's free subscription trial lasts a week, so you'll have plenty of time to catch up with the latest episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort" before deciding if you want to commit.
FuboTV
FuboTV is another TV streaming service that will allow you to watch "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort" sans a pricey cable provider. Like Philo, Fubo offers a seven-day free trial to test the waters before you buy. Its cheapest plan for English speakers is the Pro plan which costs $74.99. You'll get far more channels than you do with Philo, so it could be worth paying the higher price. Fubo subscribers have access to over 170 channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 different devices.
Travelers will love this next feature. You can take Fubo with you when you're on the go. The streaming service offers a free app that can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and your PC. Yes, that means you can listen to the antics of "90 Day Fiancé" couples instead of your neighbor's cell phone conversation during your morning bus ride to work.
FuboTV is also a great choice for sports fanatics because of its many sports channels. The streaming platform was rated as the best of its kind for professional sports lovers by Readers Digest. If you happen to be a huge fan or have one living in your household, signing up for FuboTV is a "two birds, one stone" type of deal.
DirecTV
If you want to watch all your favorite channels on one streaming platform, DirecTV Stream is another subscription to consider. DirecTV has four available plans for subscribers, with its lowest-priced plan being $74.99. New subscribers can take advantage of a reduced price of $64.99 per month for the first three months of service. Access to premium channels such as Showtime and Max (previously known as HBO Max) is included for free during the first three months. There's also a five-day free trial so you can see if DirecTV is the right streaming service for you before purchasing.
Signing up for the Entertainment plan will get you more than 75 live channels, which puts it below FuboTV in terms of the number of channels you're getting for the same price. The channels available with this plan include TLC, so if you're eager to watch TLC shows without cable, DirecTV is another viable option.