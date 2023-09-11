How To Watch TLC's 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Without Cable

"90 Day Fiancé" has proven itself to be one of TLC's most talked about series. The hit show is the perfect recipe for reality TV — there's drama, romance, and hilarious moments in just about every episode. The original "90 Day Fiancé" focuses on long-distance lovers, one usually being American, who are given 90 days to live together to decide if they will marry. Their partner receives a green card if sparks fly, but if the romance fizzles out, it's curtains for the couple. It's an interesting inside look at the process behind obtaining a K-1 visa.

Over the years, the series has spawned several spinoffs, one of its latest being "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort." The new show follows popular (and controversial) couples from past episodes going on a group therapy retreat. It's their last chance to save their struggling relationship. Sounds pretty juicy, right? Viewers think so; the show is already pulling ahead of other "90 Day" spinoffs in ratings, according to Starcasm.

"90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort" premiered on TLC in August 2023, but you don't need to pay hundreds of dollars for a cable subscription to watch your favorite "90 Day Fiancé" stars. You can watch the latest installment of the popular reality franchise by signing up for a free trial with either Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV.