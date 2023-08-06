How To Watch TLC Shows Without Cable

TLC has been around since the '80s, offering a wide range of reality shows, lifestyle series, and documentaries for all ages. Much of its programming focuses on real people facing extraordinary circumstances, but viewers can also watch inspirational TV series like "My 600-Lb. Life" and "Little People, Big World." Some of TLC's shows revolve around the Amish way of life, family dynamics, or religion, while others address controversial topics, such as polygamy and child beauty pageants.

The network is currently airing "Seeking Sister Wife," "1000-Lb. Sisters," "90 Day Fiancé," and other popular series. This type of content is very different from the docuseries produced in the early days of TLC, but that doesn't mean it's less interesting. For example, "90 Day Fiancé" has been keeping viewers glued to their seats since 2014, scoring higher ratings than most TV shows.

While it's true that cable prices are soaring, you don't need to give up your favorite TLC shows. In this digital age, anyone can watch TLC without cable thanks to streaming services like Hulu, Philo, and Sling. Even if you don't have a smart TV, you can use Roku or other streaming devices for endless entertainment.