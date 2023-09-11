A Look Back At Susan Sarandon's Unconventional Meeting With Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philp, were in attendance at the Royal Windsor Cup polo match in 2018, seated on the sidelines to watch the action. One of the top horse events in the world, it regularly attracts the who's-who in both Britain and beyond, including celebrities like Susan Sarandon, whose son was invited to DJ the event afterward.

Traditional protocol says that you should wait to be introduced to the monarch (aka, she has to deem you worthy of her time), but Saradon just decided to go for it, marching up and saying "hello!" Furthermore, we're pretty sure we didn't see a small curtsy before the actor reached out and politely shook the queen's hand. Whether Sarandon meant to buck tradition or was unaware of the proper etiquette, Her Majesty didn't seem to mind. The pair were seen exchanging pleasant smiles while Prince Philip looked on. Some say he was unimpressed with the American actor's forwardness, while others claim he may not have recognized her.

Sarandon has been to the UK before, but this was her first known encounter with the royal family. Therefore, we're not surprised that she wasn't in the know about the rules of greeting a royal family member, which says women should give a slight curtsy. The palace is clear that the public won't be held to these formalities, as the rules are not obligatory, but for those who wish to "observe traditional forms," their guidelines are a must.