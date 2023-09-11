Amelia Heinle Chides Victoria's Y&R Fall From Grace With A Tease Of Victor's Portrait

"The Young and the Restless" has had some really gripping, edge-of-your-seat storylines so far in 2023, from Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) plaguing Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) in January to Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) returning in May to terrorize Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). However, both villains have since been killed off, and in and around those stories, the sudser has become a bit of a snooze-fest as allegiances and business roles have switched around faster than you can shake a stick at. While Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has tried to get his kids to work together at the family business since he retired, it's just not working. Thankfully, it looks like something interesting is finally going to happen for the Newmans (and the show as a whole) very soon.

Soap Opera Digest reported in its September 18 issue that Victor is going to come out of retirement and demote his daughter, Victoria, to co-CEO of Newman Enterprises. Heinle told the magazine, "Victoria knows that she will lose all power and control the second that her father is back in charge," adding that she has no recourse but to acquiesce to Victor. "She certainly doesn't agree with it and will quickly form an agenda to get her position back — at any cost," she added. Heinle even posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing in the Newman Enterprises office with a portrait of Victor on the wall in place of where hers was, and captioned it, "Good morning!! So happy Dad's picture is back up!" That's a taunt if ever there was one!