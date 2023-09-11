Amelia Heinle Chides Victoria's Y&R Fall From Grace With A Tease Of Victor's Portrait
"The Young and the Restless" has had some really gripping, edge-of-your-seat storylines so far in 2023, from Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) plaguing Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) in January to Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) returning in May to terrorize Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). However, both villains have since been killed off, and in and around those stories, the sudser has become a bit of a snooze-fest as allegiances and business roles have switched around faster than you can shake a stick at. While Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has tried to get his kids to work together at the family business since he retired, it's just not working. Thankfully, it looks like something interesting is finally going to happen for the Newmans (and the show as a whole) very soon.
Soap Opera Digest reported in its September 18 issue that Victor is going to come out of retirement and demote his daughter, Victoria, to co-CEO of Newman Enterprises. Heinle told the magazine, "Victoria knows that she will lose all power and control the second that her father is back in charge," adding that she has no recourse but to acquiesce to Victor. "She certainly doesn't agree with it and will quickly form an agenda to get her position back — at any cost," she added. Heinle even posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing in the Newman Enterprises office with a portrait of Victor on the wall in place of where hers was, and captioned it, "Good morning!! So happy Dad's picture is back up!" That's a taunt if ever there was one!
The fans adored Heinle's dance
After Heinle shared the video of her dancing in front of Victor Newman's painting in a September 5 Instagram post, fellow soap star Don Diamont (Bill Spencer, "The Bold and the Beautiful") jokingly responded, "The Elaine dance from 'Seinfeld'!" Fans were quick to rush to Heinle's defense, stating that it wasn't nearly as bad as that. Although one viewer was confused and thought it was an old video because of Victor's portrait, several others corrected that by writing, "He's taking back the reins from Victoria! But so far she doesn't know yet!" Paxton Mishkind, who plays Victoria's adopted son, Johnny Abbott, lovingly wrote, "I hope someday I have moves like you, TV mom."
Many viewers agreed that they were happy to see Victor's painting back on the wall, while one fan who was longing for a deeper storyline for Heinle's character responded, "Love Victoria. I hope we get to see her vulnerable soft side again as well. Love her fashion style, Go girl." Although several followers couldn't help but see shades of Elaine Benes' "Seinfeld" dance, others thought it was endearing and adorable. The fans were also overjoyed to see Heinle so happy in the video, noting that it appears the actors all have fun on the set.
Hopefully, "Y&R" will turn a corner and give all of the characters more interesting and edgy storylines!