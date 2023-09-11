DAYS Star Deidre Hall's Pre-Marlena Stint On The Young And The Restless Explained

Barbara Anderson left town in 1975, two years after she first appeared on "The Young and the Restless." However, Deidre Hall wasn't done yet; in 1976, she debuted as Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives," where she has stayed for decades. Even though her time in Genoa City was brief compared to her time in Salem, she doesn't regret any of it. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Hall discussed her experience on "Y&R" and how it sparked her desire to pursue a career in soap operas.

"What was interesting was, my time there I was sort of the little kid with her nose against the glass," she told the outlet. "It could not go forward, but I got a real taste of the kinship that can be had in daytime when people work together for hours at a time. I wanted me some of that!"

Hall certainly got that kinship on "Days of Our Lives," especially in her pairing with Drake Hogestyn as John Black. When asked about what her success at "Days of Our Lives" means to her in the same interview, Hall responded, "It's always such a good feeling to pull up to the security gate and have my card still work and to be invited back! It's very meaningful and it is a home that I hope lasts forever."