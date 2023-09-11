Y&R Star Jordi Vilasuso's New Baby News Comes With Terrifying Pregnancy Scare
On September 8, "Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, announced some exciting news: they are expecting their third daughter together. "Sweet friends! We come to you with big, exciting news. ... We are beyond excited to share that we are expecting a precious addition to our family in January!" Kaitlin wrote in an Instagram caption. "After two losses, this precious girl is an answer to our prayers and has already filled our hearts with so much hope and joy."
However, the couple's joy is shadowed by the fact that Kaitlin is facing a pregnancy complication. She revealed in the post, "While [the baby] is growing perfectly, we learned last week that my body is struggling to hold her and she's at risk of coming far too early."
She went on to share that she will undergo a cervical cerclage, which is a procedure in which the cervix is stitched closed, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). A cervical cerclage is generally performed when a patient's cervix is too weak to hold the baby, which can happen for a variety of reasons. There are, however, some complications that can occur during and after the procedure.
Kaitlin Vilasuso is slated to have a cervical cerclage on September 13
Any sort of pregnancy complication can be daunting, no matter the severity. For Jordi and Kaitlin Vilasuso, this news is especially worrisome because they have already suffered two pregnancy losses. And while the risks during a cervical cerclage are relatively low, there is still plenty of anxiety — and understandably so. According to the ACOG, a person undergoing a cervical cerclage could experience tears and bleeding, among other things.
Jordi and Kaitlin are determined to see this through and are hoping for the best as they take this next step. "There are risks to the procedure, but we are standing in faith that God did not bring us this far," Kaitlin's message read. Kaitlin, who is 20 weeks along, is asking fans for their prayers. "We are praying she stays snug in my belly until then, that our doctors are not met with anything unexpected, and that their God-given skill leads to a successful surgery- specifically that my water does not break during the procedure and that the procedure itself doesn't put me into labor," she wrote. Her cervical cerclage is scheduled for September 13.
Kaitlin Vilasuso suffered two pregnancy losses prior to this
Jordi Vilasuso and Kaitlin Vilasuso tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two daughters, Riley and Everly. In 2020, the Vilasusos were excited to become a family of five when they learned that Kaitlin was pregnant. However, in August of that year, they shared a devastating Instagram post. "It's been a week + 1 day since I heard 'Well, I see the baby. But I'm not seeing the heartbeat.. ohh... wait, there's a flicker.. oh there's another flicker.. yeah, no.. that's not enough,'" Kaitlin captioned a photo of her ultrasound photo.
In September 2022, Jordi and Kaitlin received some exciting news when they got a positive reading on a pregnancy test. But, a short while later, they suffered another heartbreaking loss. "Ah, friends.. we're coming to you with some sad news. We've, unfortunately, experienced another loss," read the caption of a candid Instagram video they shared at the time. The couple tried to remain positive and focus on the good as they approached their 10-year wedding anniversary. However, they admitted that it hadn't been an easy time for their family and admitted that they were struggling with the news that their baby didn't make it.
Now, the couple is praying for the best outcome and fans are hoping to hear some good news from them toward the end of the week.