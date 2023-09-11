Y&R Star Jordi Vilasuso's New Baby News Comes With Terrifying Pregnancy Scare

On September 8, "Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, announced some exciting news: they are expecting their third daughter together. "Sweet friends! We come to you with big, exciting news. ... We are beyond excited to share that we are expecting a precious addition to our family in January!" Kaitlin wrote in an Instagram caption. "After two losses, this precious girl is an answer to our prayers and has already filled our hearts with so much hope and joy."

However, the couple's joy is shadowed by the fact that Kaitlin is facing a pregnancy complication. She revealed in the post, "While [the baby] is growing perfectly, we learned last week that my body is struggling to hold her and she's at risk of coming far too early."

She went on to share that she will undergo a cervical cerclage, which is a procedure in which the cervix is stitched closed, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). A cervical cerclage is generally performed when a patient's cervix is too weak to hold the baby, which can happen for a variety of reasons. There are, however, some complications that can occur during and after the procedure.