Hallmark Stars Alvina August And Marco Grazzini Welcome A Baby Girl To The World
Real-life Hallmark couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini recently welcomed their first baby together, taking to Instagram on September 7 to share the good news. The duo, who has been together since 2014, announced their big baby news back in April, with August sharing a baby bump photo accompanied by sonogram snapshots and the caption, "AUGUST 2023."
As a refresher, both actors have played leading love interests in Hallmark made-for-TV movies, with August starring in "Deliver by Christmas" and "A Second Chance at Love" while Grazzini has led in "Christmas Unwrapped" and "Designing Christmas." They've also been active outside of the feel-good channel, as August has had recurring roles in "Animal Control" and "Lucky Hank" and Grazzini is a supporting character in Netflix's "Virgin River."
While we love seeing the on-screen success of the power couple, we're also happy to see them celebrate this personal milestone. That being said, here's everything we know about August and Grazzini's new bundle of joy.
August and Grazzini welcome a baby girl
Marco Grazzini posted a photo of him and his newborn daughter on September 7, celebrating the birth of his and Alvina August's first child. The snapshot is captioned "best birthday ever #girldad," referencing Grazzini's 43rd birthday. In the comments, the Canadian actor clarified that he and his daughter don't share the same natal day. "No we don't share birthdays," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "Just zombie new parent late posting."
While the child's name and exact birthday haven't been revealed, her arrival should come as no surprise to those who've been following the couple on Instagram. Both August and Grazzini have posted periodic updates about the pregnancy since the initial April announcement. For example, August shared a Father's Day ten weeks before her expected due date.
"He's the most hands-on dad you could hope for," she captioned the photo, writing the post to her unborn daughter. "The one responsible for all the delicious gub gubs & also the one to blame for all the times you were rattled out of sleep coz mummy was laughing so hard. In less than 10 weeks, you can tell him yourself what a great papà he already is."