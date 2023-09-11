Hallmark Stars Alvina August And Marco Grazzini Welcome A Baby Girl To The World

Real-life Hallmark couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini recently welcomed their first baby together, taking to Instagram on September 7 to share the good news. The duo, who has been together since 2014, announced their big baby news back in April, with August sharing a baby bump photo accompanied by sonogram snapshots and the caption, "AUGUST 2023."

As a refresher, both actors have played leading love interests in Hallmark made-for-TV movies, with August starring in "Deliver by Christmas" and "A Second Chance at Love" while Grazzini has led in "Christmas Unwrapped" and "Designing Christmas." They've also been active outside of the feel-good channel, as August has had recurring roles in "Animal Control" and "Lucky Hank" and Grazzini is a supporting character in Netflix's "Virgin River."

While we love seeing the on-screen success of the power couple, we're also happy to see them celebrate this personal milestone. That being said, here's everything we know about August and Grazzini's new bundle of joy.