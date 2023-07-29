What We Know So Far About Virgin River Season 5

"Virgin River" has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The series follows characters in a small town as they navigate life and often come together as a community to help one another. There are currently four seasons available on Netflix, so fans can catch up on all of the action before Season 5 is released in late 2023.

During the first four seasons of "Virgin River," fans watched Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) leave her life behind in the big city to move to this small town and work with the only doctor. Mel was dealing with a lot of heartbreak and trauma in her life, and she was looking to escape it by slowing down. However, she didn't plan on meeting bar owner and well-respected former military man Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and falling in love.

Season 4 ended on a huge cliffhanger involving Jack and his former girlfriend Charmaine, and after several episodes, there are so many unanswered questions and unresolved storylines that fans can't wait to see play out. Season 5 promises to be one of the best yet.