The Story Behind B&B Star Kimberlin Brown's Run For Congress

Unfortunately for Kimberlin Brown, her congressional run did end like she wanted. She lost to Democrat Raul Ruiz by quite the margin, as he came in on top with 59% of the vote, while Brown received only 40%, according to Soaps.com. That was the one and only time Brown decided to dip her toes into the political waters. But Brown did address her supporters after her defeat, saying, "I have been making efforts to contact Raul Ruiz since 7am. I want to congratulate him on his victory last night. I can only hope that he moves forward by representing all the voices of our wonderful district."

Brown admitted in 2019 that being a conservative in the entertainment industry is tough. She told Fox & Friends First (via Yahoo), "To be a conservative actress in California, it's a tough place. I'm very lucky because I have other businesses to rely on, but there are actors that truly are conservative out there that are afraid to come forward."

Whether or not Brown will run for office again, she hasn't said. But the soap star knows it won't be easy. She explained, "[Conservative actors] are really afraid. I have several conservative friends that you would know who are afraid to come forward because they are the sole providers for their families." Someone like Sheila Carter — who isn't afraid of anything — would probably scoff at that.