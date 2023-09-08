Sheila's Antics Have Gone Too Far On The Bold And The Beautiful
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a superb villainess, and when she wants something, she pursues it with laser-like focus. Now that she's free from prison, everyone is justifiably terrified of what she'll do next — specifically Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is still suffering trauma from when Sheila shot her and her husband, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), leaving them for dead. At this point, almost everyone knows that what Sheila really wants is to be loved, and her overzealous desire to connect with Finn, her biological son, could be her undoing.
The problem with Sheila is that she doesn't have a worthy adversary, so instead she's focused all her energy on hastily pursuing a relationship with Finn, insisting that she'll convince him she can be part of his life. On the September 1 episode, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) warned her that she's pursuing this goal too fast, but she chose not to heed his words. Of course, by September 6, she was caught peering into Steffy and Finn's house and ultimately had a verbal confrontation with her daughter-in-law while Finn told her in no uncertain terms that she had to vacate the premises. But now it looks like Steffy is going to leave Finn — an excuse for MacInnes Wood's maternity leave — and he's probably going to fall apart.
Fans were up in arms about Sheila's visit, and many are done with her at this point.
Many fans want Sheila killed off
Several "Bold and the Beautiful" fans on social media are calling for Sheila Carter to be killed off. One fan fed up with her antics posted on Twitter, "We need to be heading towards a 'Who Killed Sheila' storyline because there's absolutely no more juice to squeeze out of this lime." The problem isn't with the character of Sheila, whose evil deeds are highly entertaining — it's with the storyline. Because the sudser keeps going back to the well of the old, "Boo hoo, Sheila shot me and left me for dead," fans are understandably irate with her current story arc. She's made it clear to Deacon that Steffy's not going to get in between her and Finn. In a surprising move, Sheila was actually able to get Steffy out of the way without resorting to violence. By making it clear that she'll always seem to pop up wherever Finn is, she caused Steffy to tell Finn that she's taking the kids and heading for Europe.
Meanwhile, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) have been hounding Deacon to tell them where Sheila is, but he claims not to know anything about what she's up to. Deacon is the one person who not only has feelings for Sheila, but he feels bad for her. Even after her visit to Finn and Steffy, he told her she was pushing too hard to become part of their family. However, she never listens to him.
Sheila needs a better storyline
Sheila Carter can get so single-minded on "The Bold and the Beautiful" that she tends to ignore everything that's right in front of her. What she needs to do is take a step back, dial things down a notch, and start behaving like a law-abiding citizen, not the monster that everyone believes she is. Despite the fact that she saved Steffy's daughter Kelly Spencer (Sophia McKinlay) from drowning — only she was spying on Finn at the beach — redemption's going to be difficult if not impossible for Sheila. One fan on Twitter offered up some particularly insightful feedback, writing, "[Not gonna lie], if they wanna undo some of the damage they've done with this story, it has to be Finn. I love Li and I can def see her helping but storywise it needs to be Finn."
It comes down to two possible storylines in order to make the fans not tired of Sheila: Either the character willingly enters into a redemption arc in which she works hard to turn her image around, or she needs to engage with an opponent that's her equal. Having Carter and Ridge attempting to find out what she's up to is a good start, but perhaps she needs to go head-to-head in a game of cat-and-mouse with someone like Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Either way, "The Bold and the Beautiful" needs to do something more interesting with her character than the same old storylines.