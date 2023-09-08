Sheila's Antics Have Gone Too Far On The Bold And The Beautiful

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a superb villainess, and when she wants something, she pursues it with laser-like focus. Now that she's free from prison, everyone is justifiably terrified of what she'll do next — specifically Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is still suffering trauma from when Sheila shot her and her husband, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), leaving them for dead. At this point, almost everyone knows that what Sheila really wants is to be loved, and her overzealous desire to connect with Finn, her biological son, could be her undoing.

The problem with Sheila is that she doesn't have a worthy adversary, so instead she's focused all her energy on hastily pursuing a relationship with Finn, insisting that she'll convince him she can be part of his life. On the September 1 episode, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) warned her that she's pursuing this goal too fast, but she chose not to heed his words. Of course, by September 6, she was caught peering into Steffy and Finn's house and ultimately had a verbal confrontation with her daughter-in-law while Finn told her in no uncertain terms that she had to vacate the premises. But now it looks like Steffy is going to leave Finn — an excuse for MacInnes Wood's maternity leave — and he's probably going to fall apart.

Fans were up in arms about Sheila's visit, and many are done with her at this point.