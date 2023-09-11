The Secret To HGTV Dream Home Makeover Star Shea McGee's Success, According To Syd

You might recognize Shea and Syd McGee from Netflix's interior design series "Dream Home Makeover," which premiered in October 2020, but the couple has been just as successful outside of their streaming service debut. Their success story starts back in 2010 when Shea first took to Instagram to document her home renovation projects, unexpectedly gaining a major following.

Inspired by this traction, the Texas native left her job in public relations and pursued an interior design career, launching Studio McGee in 2014. Since then, the McGee brand has grown rapidly, with the couple debuting a YouTube series in 2016, creating their own décor line, and publishing an interior design memoir titled "Make Life Beautiful."

With all these accomplishments in mind, fans may wonder about the secret behind the duo's success. According to Syd, it all comes back to Shea's passion for interior design and enduring work ethic.