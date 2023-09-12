Who Are Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips And Daughter Fianna Masterson?

Danny Masterson, who played the sunglasses-clad, deadpan Hyde on "That 70's Show" from 1998 to 2006, has been plastered across news headlines before, during, and after his 2023 trial in which he was accused of raping three women in the early 2000s. But far less is known about his wife, Bijou Phillips, and their daughter, Fianna Masterson.

Phillips stood by her husband's side throughout the arduous legal process, having been no stranger to highly publicized turmoil herself. Per the Independent, Phillips became tabloid fodder after moving to New York City by herself at only 14 years old. She quickly joined the party scene of the rich and famous, rubbing elbows with the Hilton sisters and succumbing to hard drugs before entering rehab at 17. The model and actress faced accusations of harassment and assault by her "Bully" co-star, Daniel Franzese, in 2017.

And unfortunately, Phillips' hardships didn't end there. Following Masterson's sentencing of 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape, sources close to Phillips told the Daily Mail that "she is a shell of who she has been."