What We Know About General Hospital Star Laura Wright's Divorce From John Wright

"General Hospital" star Laura Wright married architect John Wright in 1995. But in 2014 Laura felt like things were falling apart. In April 2016, Laura shocked the daytime television world when she released a statement about her divorce. According to Michael Fairman TV, she said, "We remain committed and dedicated to our two wonderful children and will always be a supportive, loving family of four — we are just doing it differently now!" Laura later elaborated on her decision to get a divorce and how it felt to start all over again in life. She told Soap Opera Digest in 2017, "It's a very interesting process, you know, to be in your 40s, getting divorced, being on a TV show, having kids going off to college and have to go, 'Wow, who am I now?' " It was a painful time. Believe me, I tried to run from it, probably for the first year and a half."

Laura also told Maurice Benard on his "State of Mind" series that she was in denial during their separation and that the divorce process almost broke her. She admitted, "That version of me had to die for me to be reborn as who I am now. Because I really was broken, and it was a death." But luckily things turned around for Laura when she and her co-star Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter August) realized there was a spark between them and they began dating.