Ice Cube Shared His Thoughts On The Infamous 'Compton' Headline About Meghan Markle

Royal fans will certainly remember when news broke — inaccurately — of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's California hometown. The article, titled "Harry's Girl is (Almost) Straight Outta Compton," was originally posted by the Daily Mail in 2016 shortly after her relationship with Prince Harry went public. The article claimed that Markle grew up in a "gang-scarred" neighborhood with her mother, and went into detail over her parents' financial woes.

The writeup immediately raised eyebrows due to its blatant racism and clickbaiting headline — Markle grew up in the nearby neighborhood of Crenshaw. The headline referred to a song and album of the same name by the rap group N.W.A. Founding members Eazy E, Dr. Dre, and Ice Cube put the California suburb on the map with their 1988 hit. Almost seven years after the inflammatory headline broke, Ice Cube finally spoke out about the ordeal.

"It was a very off-colored joke, but I think when you are in the house you can make more changes to the house than when you are outside of the house." the rapper told Good Morning Britain (per The Independent). Referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's infamous "Megxit" in 2020, Ice Cube criticized their decision to leave the royal family: "If they stuck it out they might have been able to make some changes."