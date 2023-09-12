All My Children's Susan Lucci Could Barely Believe It When Her Daytime Emmy Losing Streak Broke

Fans were thrilled when Susan Lucci started gaining acclaim for her role on "All My Children" and received a Daytime Emmy nomination. However, year after year, she was nominated but never won. Soon, the Emmys garnered so much attention due to the simple fact that people wanted to see whether or not Lucci would keep on losing or finally win.

In 1999, on nomination number 19, she finally broke the streak. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucci described her reaction to the win. "When he [presenter Shemar Moore] said my name, I didn't hear it," she told the outlet. "After I think what was the ninth time [of being nominated], I started to black out. I don't know if it was self-protective. My biggest fear [was] that someday, I might just think they called my name and go up there."

Lucci went on to describe the surge of love and support from her fellow castmates and devoted fans, saying, "It was just incredible, I was blown away. I'll never forget the warmth that was pouring out to me."