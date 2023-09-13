Meet General Hospital Star Laura Wright's Two Kids, Lauren And John

"General Hospital" actor Laura Wright is a mama bear on the hit ABC daytime television series. As her character, Carly Corinthos, she often faces an uphill battle as a mother in the very dangerous and often unpredictable town of Port Charles. But on some days, Wright makes it look easy. That's because of the chemistry she has with her co-stars. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV back in 2011, Wright opened up about working with her on-screen son Chad Duell, who plays Michael Corinthos on the show. Wright said, "I could not love him more. He is such a joy to watch and to work with. You know, we have so much fun working together. It's good fun. And when we have places to go emotionally, we go." Laura has also made it no secret that she loves Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) like her own daughter. She told Soap Opera Digest, "I love how easygoing Eden is. She doesn't take anything personally. She is easy to joke with, which I totally love."

While it's pretty obvious that Wright has great chemistry with her on-screen children, there isn't much that is known about her two real-life kids, John Michael and Lauren. But just like her on-screen character, Wright is quite the "caring, loving, and protective mother" you'd expect her to be, per Soap Opera News.