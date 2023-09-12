Simon Cowell's Son Eric Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
In 2014, music executive and reality TV judge Simon Cowell welcomed his first and only son, Eric Cowell, with his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman. (Silverman has another son from a previous relationship). For years, Simon was known for his cutting remarks, harsh critiques, ear for talent, and his long — and occasionally messy — relationship history. His personal life got a lot less complicated when he became a parent at the age of 54; Simon was ready to begin his dad chapter. And in December 2021, he proposed to Silverman.
The "American Idol" star has been very vocal about how parenthood has changed him. Before Eric arrived, Simon told Extra that he hoped to take inspiration from his own parents when it came to raising his son. "[I want to] be cool about it, and don't worry about things too much," he said. "The way my brother and I were brought up, it was kind of relaxed." But if there's one thing Simon's not relaxed about, it is giving his entire fortune to his son. "I'm going to leave my money to somebody. A charity, probably — kids and dog," the TV personality once revealed in Esquire (via E! News). "I don't believe in passing on from one generation to another."
Now, that's not to say the youngster leads a spartan existence — after all, this is a celeb's kid we're talking about. Let's take a look at all of the things that shape the lavish life of Simon Cowell's son, Eric.
Eric Cowell gets to live in multiple pricey homes
When it comes to property, Eric Cowell has his pick of some of the best real estate major cities have to offer. Like many moguls, his father, Simon Cowell, has invested wisely and bought several luxurious multimillion-dollar listings. In December 2022, Hello! estimated that Simon had around $56 million tied up in bricks and mortar in Britain and the United States. Suffice to say, Eric gets to relax in grandeur, no matter where he's staying.
Not only did the Cowells own a £30-million-dollar house in the sought-after area of Holland Park in London up until recently, but they also have a home in Wimbledon worth £17 million. Oh, and to top it all off, there's an £18 million Malibu estate that sits on 1.63 acres and has dazzling views of the ocean. If that wasn't enough, the Malibu property also boasts an impressive outdoor area with a pool, a hot tub, and plenty of space to relax and enjoy the sun.
Eric will undoubtedly have everything he wants in all of these properties, as the family frequently splits their time between the United States and the United Kingdom. Parents know traveling with a child is challenging, but something tells us these beautiful spaces are kitted out with absolutely anything Eric could ever want, from toys to giant TV screens and more. After all, multimillion-dollar homes come with multimillion-dollar perks.
He's a member of a swanky private club
We've all heard of private members clubs frequented by celebrities, but it's not very often we hear about celebrity kids becoming members. What exactly would a child do to let off steam at one of these venues? They can't exactly take advantage of the free bars or cigar rooms. Regardless, Eric Cowell bagged himself a membership to the upscale club Soho House back in 2018. It turns out the membership, which cost around £925 for the year, was a gift from his parents — but there was a point behind it that goes beyond sheer opulence.
A source told the Mirror that the purchase was prompted by a heatwave that the UK was experiencing at the time. "Eric wanted to go swimming during the heatwave but Simon was filming and Lauren wasn't around, so they got him a membership so the nanny could take him. It is close and convenient, so made sense," they said. When it comes to his son, Simon Cowell clearly values privacy, so it checks out that he'd shell out dough on a private pool membership for his little one.
It's not known whether Eric still has a membership to Soho House, but it would make sense for him to maintain it. It won't be long before he's all grown up and needs somewhere to unwind after a long day at the office. The earlier he gets used to these establishments, the better.
Eric Cowell gets VIP treatment
It's every young soccer fan's dream to meet the players from their favorite team and get the VIP experience, but for Eric Cowell, it's just another day in the life of a music mogul's son. The 8-year-old's wishes came true when Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman took him to a Chelsea FC match in early 2023 where he got to meet star Mason Mount and the Chelsea mascots. "We had the best time at @chesleafc, @masonmount you are such a nice person," Simon wrote on Instagram. "Thank you!" The youngster even got a signed soccer ball from Mount, who looked pleased to be able to give him something to remember the day. And yes, Simon shared some adorable photos.
This carousel was particularly remarkable because Simon doesn't really post pics of his kid on Instagram. Clearly, a moment like this was worth including on the grid.
While Simon makes a point to keep his family life relatively private, that's not to say his kid doesn't stay out of the spotlight entirely. Eric joined his parents on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet in November 2022, and he participated in his dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. And In 2017, Eric made his debut as a "guest judge" on "Britain's Got Talent" and "AGT." Yes, he made his pops proud. "[Eric's] a brilliant judge," Simon gushed to Extra in 2017. "He's got a real sense of it and he likes coming down."
He eats at the best restaurants
Eric Cowell is the son of two incredibly wealthy public figures, so it checks out that he is no stranger to a nice eatery. And he got his start early: Per the Daily Mail, Eric was still a baby when Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman were photographed taking him to The Ivy in 2014. A month later, Silverman and Simon took Eric to Lisa Vanderpump's since-shuttered Beverly Hills eatery Villa Blanca. Little Eric was only just getting started.
In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that Simon and Eric were spotted eating a hearty meal at Malibu's Ollo, where guests can choose from dishes like Wagyu beef burgers, short rib risotto, grilled halibut, and much more. While the menu prices aren't out of this world, it's not a cheap pitstop, either. Even though it seemed to be a sweet one-on-one father-son outing, sources reported that the Cowells were joined by two nannies, presumably to help out if dad had his hands full. It wasn't the only time Eric got to go for a fancy dinner, either. The youngster joined his parents for Simon's 60th birthday celebrations at Nobu in Malibu in 2019 alongside some of his father's friends.
The Silverman-Cowells are no strangers to the private chef life, either. So whether they are out on the town or hanging out at home, there's a good chance Eric and his family are eating good.
Eric Cowell's birthday parties sound epic
As the son of not one, but two incredibly wealthy people, it should come as no surprise that Eric Cowell's birthday celebrations are out of this world. While we don't have details on every single one of his birthday parties, the glimpses we do get are staggering.
In 2016, Metro reported that Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman had a "lavish" birthday party for their toddler at the Arts Club in London. The next year, a source dished to the The Sun that Eric, who was turning 3 years old, had a dinosaur-themed bash at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London that set his parents back £10,000. Oh, but that was chump change compared to his 2019 soiree: The Sun reported that Simon spent £30,000 on a party based on the hit movie "The Greatest Showman" when he turned 5. A source told The Sun, "Simon spared no expense in making sure it was the perfect occasion for little Eric. The kids got to sing their favorite songs from the film, and the whole place was decked out just like the circus." Celebrities in attendance included his dad's British pals Alesha Dixon, Katie Piper, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes.
The hype hasn't died down in recent years, either. Based on "Britain's Got Talent" judge Amanda Holden's Instagram Stories (via OK!), it looks like Eric's birthday party in 2022 included fairground attractions.
He gets the best new toys
Eric Cowell might live an exceedingly charmed life, but let's face it — he's still a kid, and kids love one thing above all else: toys. Simon Cowell and his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, don't wait for birthdays and Christmas to treat him to the best playthings money can buy. As The Sun reported at the time, Cowell and Silverman were spotted putting a bunch of new toys into the backseat of their swanky Rolls-Royce in 2020. In some of the photos, Silverman can be seen rearranging brown paper bags with their kid's name on them — and yes, those bags were full of toys.
The couple reportedly dropped a lot of cash in the Toy Crazy store in the area, buying a large outdoor game as well as several other trinkets for their son. Though there did seem to be a roll of wrapping paper in the back, Eric's birthday is in February and the date of the trip was in May. Whatever the occasion, his parents spared no expense. It wasn't an isolated incident, either.
A year prior, Metro shared photos of Simon, Eric, and Silverman walking hand-in-hand as they visited a toy store in Los Angeles. At the shop, they picked up items such as jigsaws and gliders. Little Eric will never be bored when he has an endless supply of toys to choose from.
Milkshakes and other treats are just part of normal life for Eric Cowell
In addition to having access to the newest toys, high-end club membership, and mind-boggling real estate, Eric Cowell also gets to enjoy fun treats. Hey, if a delicious milkshake isn't luxury, what is?
Back in 2018, Eric was pictured eating ice cream in Los Angeles alongside his mom and dad, soaking up the California sunshine. The day looked very wholesome, as Lauren Silverman rode a blue bike with Eric strapped into a child seat on the back. Simon Cowell followed closely on a black bike.
In the summer of 2022, the "X-Factor" mastermind also made waves in the Cotswolds when he dropped by a milkshake shop to pick up a treat for his kid. As GloucestershireLive reported at the time, the staff at an establishment called Tickittyshake were more than happy to accommodate him, whipping up a vanilla and marshmallow shake for Eric. They even offered it to Simon for free, but he refused the offer and paid, just like a regular customer. And speaking of regular customers, Simon's son also participated in the transaction. "Eric was really polite and ordered everything himself," one of the employees said. "But he was also like any other little boy and really interested in the sweets, the chocolate and the shakes."
Eric Cowell's dad doesn't care about homework
Simon Cowell knows better than anyone that working hard gets you to the top. While some parents put an emphasis on education, Eric Cowell's dad has a different approach. As he said on NBC in 2019 (via Express), "Listen, if I can get him out at 10 to come and work for me, then I would. I was better off out of school than I was in school. But I didn't have that major stress about homework, because I would just throw it away. I am not just saying behave like me, but at the same time, you have got to have a balance. A healthy, happy kid is more important than an overeducated, stressed kid."
This wasn't the first time Simon's questioned the benefits of schooling. Back in 2013, the UK Education Secretary Michael Gove had some choice words for the music mogul after he claimed his school days were "useless." When asked about Simon's remarks, Gove told the Daily Mail, "This is an irresponsible and stupid thing to say."
If Simon's previous viewpoint is anything to go by, then Eric won't be put under an enormous amount of pressure to succeed in school. Instead, it seems like his father is more than willing to take him under his wing and teach him the entertainment business. That's one heck of an internship.
Eric Cowell rides in the coolest cars
Celebrities love owning huge houses, but they also love riding in expensive cars. Hey, what's the point in having a ton of money if you don't get a slick car that's reflective of your bank balance? Simon Cowell has been spotted driving some impressive vehicles over the years, like the drop-top pictured above. Eric Cowell gets to ride alongside his dad whenever they go out, but he actually has a lot more influence over what sort of car his dad drives than you may think. Most kids don't get a say, but Eric has been busy teaching his dad to be more eco-friendly.
While filming "Britain's Got Talent" in 2022, he told the audience (via the Mirror), "My son is obsessed with climate change, he's taught me a lot recently. He goes down on the beaches and cleans them up. I think it's something we should all take seriously now. I've just bought a Tesla."
While Simon's decision to buy an electric car was a positive money move, Eric still gets to ride shotgun in some of his dad's less green cars. Among others, the music man is said to have owned a Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Jaguar Eagle Speedster, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Mini Remastered that was inspired by James Bond.
The family vacations sound like a blast
Everyone needs a vacation every now and then to kick back, relax, and have some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Eric Cowell sure has been treated to a number of impressive trips over the last few years. While we haven't been privy to all of them, the ones that do make the tabloids sure seem like a great time. Every Christmas, the family goes to Barbados for a long holiday visit. There, they enjoy the beach, the sun, and water activities like jet-skiing. Not a bad way to ring in the new year.
It's not just beachy getaway vacations that interest the Cowells. In 2022, the family took an opulent trip to Soho Farmhouse where they partook in cozy activities like sitting around a campfire, playing on tree swings, and spending time together. As Hello! reported, they were joined by Simon's ex and friend, Terri Seymour, as well as Seymour's daughter.
The A-list family also enjoys a good old-fashioned trip to an amusement park. As The Sun reported at the time, the Silverman-Cowells went to Universal Studios in Hollywood with fellow "Britain's Got Talent" star Amanda Holden and her family in April 2023. Of course, Universal Studios isn't that far from Malibu, but a trip to a theme park is still a big deal — especially when you're a kid. When it comes to adventures, Eric really has it all; Whatever the location, his dad makes sure he has the best time possible.