Simon Cowell's Son Eric Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

In 2014, music executive and reality TV judge Simon Cowell welcomed his first and only son, Eric Cowell, with his longtime partner, Lauren Silverman. (Silverman has another son from a previous relationship). For years, Simon was known for his cutting remarks, harsh critiques, ear for talent, and his long — and occasionally messy — relationship history. His personal life got a lot less complicated when he became a parent at the age of 54; Simon was ready to begin his dad chapter. And in December 2021, he proposed to Silverman.

The "American Idol" star has been very vocal about how parenthood has changed him. Before Eric arrived, Simon told Extra that he hoped to take inspiration from his own parents when it came to raising his son. "[I want to] be cool about it, and don't worry about things too much," he said. "The way my brother and I were brought up, it was kind of relaxed." But if there's one thing Simon's not relaxed about, it is giving his entire fortune to his son. "I'm going to leave my money to somebody. A charity, probably — kids and dog," the TV personality once revealed in Esquire (via E! News). "I don't believe in passing on from one generation to another."

Now, that's not to say the youngster leads a spartan existence — after all, this is a celeb's kid we're talking about. Let's take a look at all of the things that shape the lavish life of Simon Cowell's son, Eric.