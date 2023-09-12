Inside The Lavish Lives Of The Belgian Royal Family

The Belgian royal family certainly lives a life of luxury, just as all royal families do throughout the world. While the British royal family's money and castles are like a giant cake in comparison to Belgian waffles, they still lead lives that the average person can only dream of.

The Belgian monarchy, a constitutional and hereditary institution, plays a significant role in representing Belgium on the global stage. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde lead the royal family with regal charm and style, and their four children, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eléonore, bring a youthful energy to the palace. That's right, palace.

Let's look beyond the pomp and ceremony and take a sneak peek into the lavish lives of Belgium's royals. From their winter vacations in Switzerland to Princess Elisabeth's captivating journey at Oxford University, this royal family balances tradition with contemporary pursuits. Amid the glittering tiaras and formal events, the Belgian royal family lives a life full of academic achievements at the world's most prestigious schools and picturesque vacations one can only daydream about while stuck in an office cubicle, and we've got a front-row seat.