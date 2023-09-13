Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Decided To Move In Together After Only A Week Of Dating

Few other Hollywood couples can claim the longevity that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship has. The duo has been together since 2012 and have become parents to four adorable children. They've made it over a decade, and we've got our fingers crossed that they're not going to break out hearts with a split like Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa or Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

While their marriage lifespan is the stuff of legend (at least for celebs), they sped past a few relationship milestones much quicker than you might realize. In fact, Lively and Reynolds moved in with one another after only dating for a week. Speaking to the SmartLess Podcast, Reynolds recalled the days when their relationship was in its infancy, stating, "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,' and we did."

The "Deadpool" actor could only describe their love as "out of a fairytale." And we'd have to agree; it's rare that two people meet and find instant love at first sight that quickly outside of a Disney movie. But not everything was so fast-paced.