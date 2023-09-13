The Tragedy Celine Dion Faced Before Giving Birth To Her Twins

Celine Dion and her husband, René Angélil, welcomed their first child, a son named Rene Charles, in 2001. According to ABC News, Dion had fertility struggles and got pregnant via in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The labor and delivery went well and a rep for the singer said that Dion and her newborn were "doing marvelously well and [were] in perfect health."

In the years that followed, Dion and Angélil wanted to expand their family and were blessed with healthy twins, Nelson and Eddy, who were born in 2010. However, Dion went through a major tragedy before becoming a mother of three.

Dion shared that she underwent six rounds of IVF before having a viable pregnancy and an ultrasound revealed that Dion and Angélil were actually expecting three babies, not two. "For a week we thought we had triplets, but sadly on the next visit to the doctors we only heard two heartbeats," Dion said in an interview with Hello! magazine after the twins were born. In the candid interview, Dion shared her take on what happened and how she felt after learning that she had lost one of the three babies.