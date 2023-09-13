Jessica Simpson's Kids Are Already Learning About Body Positivity

Jessica Simpson is experiencing a full-circle moment like no other. As a former teen star-turned-fashion designer, Simpson has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight. And with all fame comes criticism — loads of it. Simpson's complicated relationship with her weight and body image began at a young age.

In her memoir "Open Book," Simpson wrote about being driven to drop 15 lbs by a record executive at just 17 years old. After this introduction to dieting and pills at a young age, she continued to use them for 20 years (per Hello!). Now a mother, Simpson has revealed that her children — Birdie, Maxwell, and Ace — have noticed the public's obsession with body size.

"[My kids are] like, 'I don't even understand this. Why don't they just say you look pretty, Mom? You look pretty,'" she explained to Access Hollywood. "I'm like, 'Honey ... I wish I could explain it.' I wish I could say for me that it's gotten better, but it still remains the same." Even though there has been an evolution of the body positivity movement in recent years, many women are still held to heightened beauty standards. In Simpson's opinion, the only way to promote self-acceptance is to quiet the weight conversations. "We need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight," she stated of the values she is instilling in her children (per Access Hollywood). "I think it just doesn't need to be a conversation."