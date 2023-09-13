Here's What Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Has Been Up To Since Their Split

When news of Taylor Swift's split from Joe Alwyn dropped in April 2023, Swifties worldwide were shocked and saddened, especially after she started dating The 1975's controversial frontman, Matty Healy ... "[There] is no way Taylor Swift would break up with Mr. dress, delicate, call It what you want, king of my heart, gorgeous, London boy, lover, paper rings, peace, willow, invisible string, gold rush, lavender haze not when a whole LOVER album literally [exists]???" one surprised fan wrote on Twitter — Alwyn served as Swift's unofficial muse for several years, acting as the inspiration behind some of her more heartfelt songs.

Since her breakup, Taylor Swift has stayed busy. She's traveled the world on a sold-out tour with 18 different costume changes, announced the re-release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," and hosted her annual Fourth of July party in Rhode Island — the guest list included Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. According to inside reports, Swift was the one who called it quits. "She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe," a source told People at the time. "They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

Allegedly, the intensity of Swift's fame began to make Alwyn uncomfortable, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their split, the "Conversations with Friends" star — who was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery on her albums "Folklore" and "Evermore" — has continued acting in several projects. He was also rumored to be in a new relationship ...