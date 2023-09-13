The Wild Story Of How Giuliana Rancic Met Her Husband Bill Rancic

The sparks flew instantly when Giuliana Rancic met Bill Rancic, winner of "The Apprentice" in 2004, during an interview that turned out to be anything but ordinary for the E! News host. For Giuliana, this was just another typical day on the job. After she spent extensive time on red carpets and conducted numerous celebrity interviews, Giuliana had seen it all. So, what made this particular assignment in 2005 stand out from the rest? Well, she was interviewing the man she would eventually marry.

However, it wasn't their first meeting. They had been introduced to each other in 2004 during an NBC event, but at the time, Giuliana was still with someone else, so nothing significant came of it. The host was captivated by the show and admired Bill the most among the participants. So when he arrived at the party, she couldn't contain her excitement.

As bizarre as it may sound, her ex-boyfriend actually introduced the host to her future husband. Since he was well aware that she really liked Bill at the time, he was a little cautious. The TV personality told US Weekly, "He said, 'I'm afraid the two of you would run off together.'"