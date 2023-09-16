Erin Krakow Wasn't The First Actress To Play When Calls The Heart's Elizabeth

"When Calls the Heart" has been a staple on Hallmark since premiering in 2014, continually ranking as one of the network's most-watched programs. The series is set on the 1910 Canadian frontier, following Elizabeth Thatcher as she leaves her high-society life to assume her first teaching position in a small mining town.

The period drama features a cast of recognizable Hallmark actors, including Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter, and Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard. While the series has garnered quite the fanbase, there are some details about "When Calls the Heart" that only the biggest hearties will know, including the fact that fan-favorite Krakow wasn't the first actress to play leading lady Elizabeth.

Before the "When Calls the Heart" show debuted in 2014, a made-for-TV movie of the same name aired on the Hallmark channel with a notably different cast. Poppy Drayton, who's known for her leading role in the MTV series "The Shannara Chronicles," appeared as Elizabeth in the 2013 movie. While it's unclear why Hallmark took the show in a different casting direction, Krakow has talked about her experience taking over the much-loved character.