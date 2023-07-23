Why Erin Krakow Is The Best Star On Hallmark, Period

Erin Krakow first broke onto the Hallmark scene in 2014 when she took on the role of Elizabeth Thatcher in the original series, "When Calls the Heart." Since then, this series has become Hallmark's longest-running, and with Krakow at the helm, it's clear that the show and the network simply couldn't do it without her. The series was based on the Hallmark original film of the same name, and filling the original Elizabeth's shoes was a big task –– especially for a Hallmark newcomer.

In an interview with From the Desk, however, Krakow explained, "I just approached the role in the way that felt right and truthful to me . . . Luckily, those in power liked what I brought to the table and the rest is history." Krakow has now brought her skillful acting, full embodiment of Elizabeth, and infectious charisma to the series for ten seasons, and through the ups and downs, Elizabeth has remained true to herself and endlessly compelling to watch.

Luckily for her, her fans, and her costars, Krakow never gets bored with "When Calls The Heart." Consequently, the star and now executive producer of the series is ushering it into its tenth season. And, she promises music, babies, and romance ahead on "When Calls The Heart" Season 10, as well as some serious drama. The series has now become the longest-running show in Hallmark history and has taken home MovieGuide Awards, Joey Awards, and more, which is unarguably due, in part, to its leading lady.