The Wild Rumor That Swirled About Suri Cruise Thanks To A Biography About Dad Tom

Suri Cruise is the only daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise (the "Top Gun" actor also has two kids with ex-wife, Nicole Kidman). Born in 2006, Suri instantly became one of the most talked about celebrity babies of all time, paving the way for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who was born a few weeks later. Given the interest in Suri, it's no surprise that she's been a hot topic for tabloid fodder and, of course, the rumor mill churned out plenty of material about her — and her parents. One of those rumors went viral after biographer Andrew Morton made a bold claim about the youngster in his book, "Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography."

On the inside pages of his book, which was released on January 15, 2008, Morton wrote that Tom wasn't actually Suri's real father and that Katie was artificially inseminated, according to the New York Post. Morton claimed that Suri's real father is Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, who died after suffering a stroke in 1986, per The New York Times. Understandably so, the biography had people talking, and Tom's lawyer felt the need to set the record straight. And he didn't hold back when addressing the bizarre rumor.