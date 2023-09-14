Donald Trump's Private Jet Got A Major Facelift Before His Historic Arrests

Despite the criminal charges, Donald Trump has continued to run for president. A prominent part of his 2024 campaign seems to be the image of a successful businessman. What makes a better image of success than your own plane with your name on it? And putting the American flag on the tail of the plane certainly helps to emphasize Trump's ongoing political ambitions.

Trump used the plane frequently in his first run for president in 2016, and once he was elected, he didn't continue to use the Boeing 757-200. It makes sense then that it was time for an upgrade. The update was done at LandLocked Aviation in Lake Charles, Louisiana in 2022.

The workers there were apparently pretty excited about their task. "I think it was hard for anybody to not get excited," Tyson Grenzebach, president at LandLocked Aviation told KPLC News. "We tried to keep very professional and stick to the task at hand but we all had a little something in the back of our minds driving us to the level of excellence the customer [...] needed."